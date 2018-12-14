SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes fall on weak China data, growth woes

Noticias de Mercados
    * Singapore index sheds 1.1 pct
    * Most indexes post weekly decline
    * Indonesia Nov trade deficit to narrow - poll

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Friday after a set of weak data from the region's
biggest trade partner China signalled at concerns around global
economic slowdown and apprehensions over Washington and
Beijing's trade negotiations.
    China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since
2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years
as domestic demand softened further. 
    Industrial output rose 5.4 percent in November, missing
analysts' estimates of a 5.9 percent rise.
    Investors were also cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting of 2018 next week, as they expected a rise in
borrowing costs due a rate hike. Markets would be watchful of
signals for the number and pace of rate hikes next year.
    The Singapore index was the worst performer in the
region with about 1 percent weekly decline. United Overseas
Bank's stock was among the top losers and shed 2.5
percent.
    Malaysia's benchmark index slipped 0.8 percent,
weighed down by losses in shares of financial services provider
Malayan Banking Bhd and Public Bank Bhd.
    Shares of hospital operator IHH Healthcare ended
3.6 percent lower, after a report said India's apex court had
put a hold on sale of Fortis Healthcare to IHH.

    The Indonesian index ended marginally lower. The
session's losses were concentrated in material and financials
sectors.
    Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed the country is expected to
post a smaller trade deficit in November, compared with the
previous month, in a relief to the central bank which has been
raising rates to defend the rupiah.
    The Vietnam benchmark index slipped to a near
two-week low, hurt by financials and real estate stocks. Shares
of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam
 edged down to their lowest since Nov. 30. 
    However, the Philippine index settled flat after
declines in the financial and real estate stocks paired gains in
other major sectors. The index also posted its fifth straight
sessions of weekly gains. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                                   
 Market            Current      Previous Close   Pct Move
 Singapore         3077.09      3111.08          -1.09
 Bangkok           1609.45      1614.99          -0.34
 Manila            7524.37      7522.92          0.02
 Jakarta           6169.843     6177.72          -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur      1661.96      1676             -0.84
 Ho Chi Minh       952.04       960.25           -0.85
                                                 
 Change on year                                  
 Market            Current      End 2017         Pct Move
 Singapore         3077.09      3402.92          -9.58
 Bangkok           1609.45      1753.71          -8.23
 Manila            7524.37      8558.42          -12.08
 Jakarta           6169.843     6355.654         -2.92
 Kuala Lumpur      1661.96      1796.81          -7.50
 Ho Chi Minh       952.04       984.24           -3.27
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
