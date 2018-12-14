SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes fall on weak China data, growth woes

* Singapore index sheds 1.1 pct * Most indexes post weekly decline * Indonesia Nov trade deficit to narrow - poll By Shanima A Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Friday after a set of weak data from the region's biggest trade partner China signalled at concerns around global economic slowdown and apprehensions over Washington and Beijing's trade negotiations. China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further. Industrial output rose 5.4 percent in November, missing analysts' estimates of a 5.9 percent rise. Investors were also cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting of 2018 next week, as they expected a rise in borrowing costs due a rate hike. Markets would be watchful of signals for the number and pace of rate hikes next year. The Singapore index was the worst performer in the region with about 1 percent weekly decline. United Overseas Bank's stock was among the top losers and shed 2.5 percent. Malaysia's benchmark index slipped 0.8 percent, weighed down by losses in shares of financial services provider Malayan Banking Bhd and Public Bank Bhd. Shares of hospital operator IHH Healthcare ended 3.6 percent lower, after a report said India's apex court had put a hold on sale of Fortis Healthcare to IHH. The Indonesian index ended marginally lower. The session's losses were concentrated in material and financials sectors. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed the country is expected to post a smaller trade deficit in November, compared with the previous month, in a relief to the central bank which has been raising rates to defend the rupiah. The Vietnam benchmark index slipped to a near two-week low, hurt by financials and real estate stocks. Shares of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam edged down to their lowest since Nov. 30. However, the Philippine index settled flat after declines in the financial and real estate stocks paired gains in other major sectors. The index also posted its fifth straight sessions of weekly gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3077.09 3111.08 -1.09 Bangkok 1609.45 1614.99 -0.34 Manila 7524.37 7522.92 0.02 Jakarta 6169.843 6177.72 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1661.96 1676 -0.84 Ho Chi Minh 952.04 960.25 -0.85 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3077.09 3402.92 -9.58 Bangkok 1609.45 1753.71 -8.23 Manila 7524.37 8558.42 -12.08 Jakarta 6169.843 6355.654 -2.92 Kuala Lumpur 1661.96 1796.81 -7.50 Ho Chi Minh 952.04 984.24 -3.27 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)