SE Asia Stocks-Most slide after weak Chinese data; Singapore bounces

    * Singapore higher after Friday slump
    * Most other shares fall after disappointing Chinese data

    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Monday as risk appetite was curbed after poor economic data from
China, while Singaporean shares shook off losses from the
previous session as investors sought bargains.
    Singaporean stocks climbed 1.4 percent, led by
financial stocks, following a 1.1 slump that made them the
region's worst performer on Friday.
    Investors appeared to look past data from Monday that showed
a worse-than-expected fall in Singapore's non-oil domestic
exports in November, with shipments to most of its major trading
partners declining.
    "It looks like bargain-hunting, as valuations are at
attractive levels," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities,
pointing to a 20-30 percent fall in Singaporean stocks over the
past six months.
    As of Friday, Singapore's benchmark has fallen 8
percent in the past six months.
    Meanwhile, Chinese data released on Friday showing subdued
retail sales and industrial output figures for November weighed
on sentiment.
    Indonesian stocks see-sawed in early trade and fell
0.7 percent, ahead of the release of data on the country's trade
deficit.
    Indonesia is expected to post a smaller trade deficit in
November compared with a month earlier, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday, in a relief to the central bank which has been raising
rates to defend the troubled rupiah.
    Malaysian stocks traded slightly lower, with lender
RHB Bank Bhd falling 2.4 percent.
    Vietnamese shares fell 0.7 percent, with most major
sectors in the red, as financials and consumer stocks
underpinned losses.
    Lender Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and
Development of Vietnam was down 1 percent, while
Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank
shed 0.9 percent.
    The Thai index, which is heavily influenced by
energy stocks, rose 0.2 percent as energy shares appeared to
benefit from a rise in oil prices.
    Philippine stocks traded nearly flat, with
industrials in the red.    
    
For Asian Companies click:

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0323 GMT
  
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3119.15   3077.09         1.37
 Bangkok            1613.05   1609.45         0.22
 Manila             7522.47   7524.37         -0.03
 Jakarta            6131.378  6169.843        -0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1657.67   1661.96         -0.26
 Ho Chi Minh        945.3     952.04          -0.71
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3119.15   3402.92         -8.34
 Bangkok            1613.05   1753.71         -8.02
 Manila             7522.47   8,558.42        -12.10
 Jakarta            6131.378  6,355.65        -3.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1657.67   1796.81         -7.74
 Ho Chi Minh        945.3     984.24          -3.96
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)
