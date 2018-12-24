Noticias de Mercados
December 24, 2018 / 4:20 AM / in an hour

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as U.S. political woes keep investors on sidelines

Ambar Warrick

    * Trading volumes largely subdued
    * Singapore to close early ahead of Christmas

    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
remained subdued on Monday  as political uncertainty in the
United States continued to dampen investors' risk appetite. 
    A cautious mood pervaded in broader Asia as market
participants evaluated a government shutdown in the world's
largest economy, as well as rumours of a change in its central
bank head. Local trading volumes were also low in light of the
holiday season.
    The Singapore benchmark index was largely flat, as
mild gains in financial stocks were offset by declines in
industrial and consumer stocks. The index was set for its third
straight session of losses.
    Singapore Telecommunications' stock ranked among
the largest intraday losers on the index, while that of banking
heavyweight DBS Group rose about 0.5 percent.
    The island state's bourse was slated to close early ahead of
Christmas. Trading volumes stood at a fraction of their 30-day
average.
    Thailand's index was also largely flat, as shares of
oil and gas explorer PTT PCL - which fell as much as
1.1 percent - declined in tandem with oil prices, while
infrastructure developer Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL's
 stock supported the index by gaining as much as 4.6
percent.
    Meanwhile, indexes of Vietnam and Malaysia
rose marginally, while Philippine and Indonesian
markets were closed until Wednesday. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0409 GMT
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3042.53   3046.04         -0.12
 Bangkok            1595.27   1595.33         0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1675.81   1670.28         0.33
 Ho Chi Minh        915.67    912.26          0.37
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3042.53   3402.92         -10.59
 Bangkok            1595.27   1753.71         -9.03
 Manila             7479.71   8558.42         -12.60
 Jakarta            6163.596  6355.654        -3.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1675.81   1796.81         -6.73
 Ho Chi Minh        915.67    984.24          -6.97
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
