SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher following Wall St recovery, Sino-U.S. talks

* Singapore leads gains * Thai stocks buck the trend in last-minute sell-off * Indonesia ends at over 8-month high By Ambar Warrick Dec 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended Thursday higher as a rally on Wall Street, coupled with a leeway in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff spurred a buying spree across Asia. Wall Street recovered from a severe equity rout that had battered most global markets. Investors also took heart from news that China and the U.S. had made plans for face-to-face consultation over trade in January. Singapore led gains, ending 1.1 percent higher with heavyweight industrial and financial stocks in the lead. The index rebounded from a 1 percent loss on Wednesday, having lost more than 2 percent so far in December. Industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic ended 3.6 percent higher, while lender DBS Group gained 0.7 percent. "Stocks are taking their cue from overnight gains on Wall Street. I think the rebound is due to the situation where much downside has already been priced in and the risk is to the upside with trade talks restarting in January," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital in Singapore. Vietnam shares ended around 1 percent higher, with financial and utility stocks leading broad-based gains. Data showed that the country's economy grew at its quickest pace this year since 2011, with key growth in the processing and manufacturing industry. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp both ended about 4.2 percent higher. Indonesian stocks ended at their highest since late-April, with consumer staples and materials stocks in the lead. Cosmetics maker Unilever Indonesia rose 2.4 percent, while cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa ended 2.5 percent higher. Bucking the trend, Thai stocks retreated from intraday highs in late trade to end the session 0.5 percent lower following last-minute sell-offs in a number of sectors. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL ended 6.7 percent lower, its worst session since May 2017 For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3044.74 3011.15 1.12 Bangkok 1548.37 1556.93 -0.55 Manila 7482.66 7450.01 0.44 Jakarta 6190.643 6127.85 1.02 Kuala Lumpur 1690.72 1672.6 1.08 Ho Chi Minh 900.81 891.75 1.02 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3044.74 3402.92 -10.53 Bangkok 1548.37 1753.71 -11.71 Manila 7482.66 8558.42 -12.57 Jakarta 6190.643 6355.654 -2.60 Kuala Lumpur 1690.72 1796.81 -5.90 Ho Chi Minh 900.81 984.24 -8.48 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Sunil Nair)