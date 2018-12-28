Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-End dismal year on tepid note

    * Indonesia drops 2.5 pct in 2018 
    * Philippines worst annual performer, drops 12.8 pct
    * Vietnam loses in last-minute adjustment

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
lacklustre on Friday, but saw off a year that was plagued by
trade tension-driven equity sell-downs with significant annual
losses.
    Thailand and Vietnam markets were the only
ones that saw major intraday movement, with Thailand rising
about 1 percent while Vietnam closed 0.9 percent lower. 
    Barring Singapore and Malaysia, markets in
the region had their last trading session for 2018. 
    Singapore, Thai and Philippine stocks lost more than 10
percent each during the year as a bitter trade dispute between
the U.S. and China ravaged risk appetite and caused severe
capital outflows. Indonesian stocks declined the least,
falling about 2.5 percent.
    The Indonesian market was insulated to some degree against
global trade tensions thanks to its high dependence on domestic
consumption, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset
Sekuritas Indonesia.
    Indonesian stocks were largely flat for the day.
    Thai stocks were bolstered by broad-based strength,
led by oil and gas explorer PTT PCL and Airports of
Thailand.
    However, for the year, the index shed around 10.8 percent. 
    Philippine stocks fell slightly, but saw the sharpest
annual drop among peers, losing 12.8 percent - the worst in a
decade due to higher oil prices and sustained capital outflows. 
    Vietnam markets fell in the closing moments of trade. A
stockbroker in the country attributed the move to last-minute
portfolio restructuring by investment firms.
    Real estate stocks such as Vingroup JSC and Vincom
Retail JSC were heavily sold, while consumer staples
like Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp and Hoang Anh
Gia Lai Agricultural JSC rose slightly. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3053.43   3044.74         0.29
 Bangkok            1563.88   1548.37         1.00
 Manila             7466.02   7482.66         -0.22
 Jakarta            6194.498  6190.643        0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.07   1690.72         0.08
 Ho Chi Minh        892.54    900.81          -0.92
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3053.43   3402.92         -10.27
 Bangkok            1563.88   1753.71         -10.82
 Manila             7466.02   8558.42         -12.76
 Jakarta            6194.498  6355.654        -2.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.07   1796.81         -5.83
 Ho Chi Minh        892.54    984.24          -9.32
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
