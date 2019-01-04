SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps as inflation cools, Singapore offers bargains

* Vietnamese, Thai stocks set for 4-week losing streak * Philippine shares set for best weekly gain in almost 2 years By Rashmi Ashok Jan 4 (Reuters) - Philippine shares surged on Friday as the country's inflation cooled in December, while bargain-hunters snapped up cheapened Singaporean stocks. While sentiment in broader Asia remained gloomy after disappointing U.S. factory output data from and Apple Inc's shock forecast cut, risk appetite across Southeast Asia was mixed. Slower increases in prices of food and transport drove annual inflation in Philippines to a seven-month low in December, helping Philippine stocks surge as much as 1.48 percent to a near-four month high. The index has risen 4.3 percent this week and is on course to clock its best weekly performance in almost two years. Industrial conglomerate JG Summit led gains with a 4 percent advance. Following a nearly 2 percent decline in the previous two sessions, Singapore's benchmark index bounced back with a 0.87 percent jump on Friday. Palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources Ltd was among the top gainers. "In the last six months, stocks have priced in all the weaker data and valuations have turned cheap," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. "In terms of short term trading there appear to be some opportunities." Singapore's index has lost nearly 7 percent over the last six months. Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks reversed early losses to edge higher as energy and consumer durables stocks lent support. Vietnamese shares fell 0.69 percent as declines in real-estate and financial stocks weighed. Dream House Investment Corp was the top decliner. The Vietnamese index is headed for a weekly drop of about 3 percent, marking its fourth successive week in the red. Thai stocks are also poised for a four-week losing streak as financials weighed on the index on Friday. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0338 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3037.89 3012.88 0.83 Bangkok 1554.47 1560.03 -0.36 Manila 7780.41 7680.6 1.30 Jakarta 6241.59 6221.01 0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1674.05 1675.83 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 866.67 878.22 -1.32 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3037.89 3068.76 -1.01 Bangkok 1554.47 1563.88 -0.60 Manila 7780.41 7,466.02 4.21 Jakarta 6241.59 6,194.50 0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1674.05 1690.58 -0.98 Ho Chi Minh 866.67 892.54 -2.90 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)