SE Asia Stocks-Rise on dovish Fed comments, Sino-U.S. trade optimism

* U.S.-China trade talks to begin later in the day * Philippine stocks hit highest in more than 7 months * Indonesian shares climb to highest since April 2018 By Niyati Shetty Jan 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks climbed on Monday on hopes that Beijing and Washington can strike a comprehensive trade deal, while upbeat U.S. data and a dovish turn by the Fed soothed global growth concerns that had roiled international markets. Leading the gains in regional market, Philippines index marked its highest in more than seven months. Poised to end firmer for a fourth straight session, the index was buoyed by industrials and real estate stocks. Broader Asian peers advanced on hopes of a trade deal between Beijing and Washington. Chinese officials will meet their U.S. counterparts for negotiations later in the day, in a positive start to the new year. "Any development when it comes to the trade talks will be a positive factor for overall markets, especially for markets which have been directly affected by the trade war," said Miguel Ong, research analyst, AP Securities. According to Friday's data, U.S. employment data had surged in December, while strong wage growth also pointed to sustained strength in the economy. Despite the stronger-than-expected U.S. December jobs data, many analysts believe the world's largest economy is losing momentum and further rate hikes are the last thing it needs. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the central bank is "prepared to shift the stance of policy" boosted sentiment across the globe. Singapore's benchmark index, which gained as much as 1.5 percent, hit a three-week high. The index was underpinned by lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd and conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, which advanced up to 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Elsewhere in the region, Indonesian stocks climbed to their highest since April 2018. Financials and consumer staple sectors boosted the index, with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rising as much as 2.3 percent and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT up 2.8 percent. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks advanced 1.6 percent. In Thailand, energy firms PTT PCL climbed up to 2.7 percent and PTT Exploration and Production PCL advanced as much as 2.5 percent. The Malaysian index gained, while Vietnam stocks were up as much as 1.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS OF 0421 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3098.3 3059.23 1.28 Bangkok 1592.48 1575.13 1.10 Manila 7877.38 7761.11 1.50 Jakarta 6323.331 6274.54 0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1680.47 1669.78 0.64 Ho Chi Minh 889.16 880.9 0.94 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3098.3 3068.76 0.96 Bangkok 1592.48 1563.88 1.83 Manila 7877.38 7,466.02 5.51 Jakarta 6323.331 6,194.50 2.08 Kuala Lumpur 1680.47 1690.58 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 889.16 892.54 -0.38 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)