SE Asia Stocks-Rise on trade talk progress, dovish Fed comments

* Singapore leads gains with 1.4 pct rise * Indonesia hits over 8-month closing high By Niyati Shetty Jan 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Singapore marking a three-week closing high, as the start of Sino-U.S. trade talks raised hopes that a deal would alleviate concerns about slowing global economic growth. U.S officials are meeting their Chinese counterparts in Beijing for trade negotiations starting later on Monday. This comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going very well and that weakness in the Chinese economy gave Beijing a reason to work toward a deal. "Any development when it comes to the trade talks will be a positive factor for overall markets, especially for markets which have been directly affected by the trade war," said Miguel Ong, a research analyst with AP Securities. However, news of a U.S. navy ship sailing in the disputed South China Sea earlier in the day marred signs of easing relations between the world's top two economies. Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday took a more accommodative stance and said the Fed was aware of the risks to the U.S. economy and would be patient and flexible in policy decisions, boosting market sentiment across the globe. Singapore shares climbed 1.4 percent, rising for a second straight session and leading the gains in the region. Financials were the top gainers with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd rising 2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Philippine stocks pared earlier gains to close 0.3 percent higher with the consumer sector seeing significant gains. This came after data released on Friday showed the smallest rise in the consumer price index in seven months in December. Universal Robina Corp rose 1.6 percent, while fast-food franchise Jollibee Foods Corp climbed 4.5 percent, making it the best performer on the index. Thai stocks advanced 1.1 percent, buoyed by energy companies PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL. Optimism in the market stayed afloat even as Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said the economy faced uncertainty ahead of elections scheduled for next month, adding that the economy grew at least 4.0-4.2 percent last year. After a weaker-than-expected third quarter, the central bank in December cut its 2018 growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent, and raised its key policy rate for the first time in more than seven years. Indonesian stocks hit a more than eight-month closing high, while Vietnam shares ended 1 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3102.8 3059.23 1.42 Bangkok 1592.72 1575.13 1.12 Manila 7787.66 7761.11 0.34 Jakarta 6287.224 6274.54 0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1679.17 1669.78 0.56 Ho Chi Minh 889.64 880.9 0.99 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3102.8 3068.76 1.11 Bangkok 1592.72 1563.88 1.84 Manila 7787.66 7,466.02 4.31 Jakarta 6287.224 6,194.50 1.50 Kuala Lumpur 1679.17 1690.58 -0.67 Ho Chi Minh 889.64 892.54 -0.32 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)