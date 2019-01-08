Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as investors remain unsure about U.S.-China trade deal

    * Philippines top loser with 1.1 pct decline
    * Singapore rises for third straight session

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Tuesday, with Philippines leading the decline, as investors
remained worried whether China and the United States can clinch
a comprehensive agreement before a March deadline.
    U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted on Monday that
Beijing and Washington could reach a deal that "we can live
with" as officials from the world's top two economies hold
negotiations in China.
    China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing had the "good faith"
to work with the United States to resolve trade frictions, but
many analysts doubt the two sides can reach a deal on all of the
divisive issues.
    "We have to look at it from a slightly bigger picture. You
cannot view it by a day-by-day basis because the trade deal is
not a one-day thing," said Charles William Ang, associate
analyst at COL Financial Group Inc.
    "There might be recent developments but it has been an issue
for quite sometime now, so you cannot really judge the impact."
    Philippine stocks closed 1.1 percent lower, snapping
four straight sessions of gains. 
    Financial and real estate stocks were the top losers, with
Ayala Corp and SM Prime Holdings Inc declining
2.8 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. 
    Indonesian shares skidded 0.4 percent, hurt by
consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT fell 2.6
percent, while cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT
dropped 1.7 percent. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
retreated 0.5 percent. 
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares closed higher for a third
consecutive session. DBS Group Holdings Ltd advanced
0.7 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
gained 1.1 percent. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3122.94   3102.8          0.65
 Bangkok                1594      1592.72         0.08
 Manila                 7702.12   7787.66         -1.10
 Jakarta                6262.847  6287.224        -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur           1672.76   1679.17         -0.38
 Ho Chi Minh            887.44    889.64          -0.25
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3122.94   3068.76         1.77
 Bangkok                1594      1563.88         1.93
 Manila                 7702.12   7,466.02        3.16
 Jakarta                6262.847  6,194.50        1.10
 Kuala Lumpur           1672.76   1690.58         -1.05
 Ho Chi Minh            887.44    892.54          -0.57
 
