SE Asia Stocks-Climb as U.S. and China inch toward trade deal

* Philippine stocks gain 2 pct * Indonesia, Thailand rise for fourth straight session * China inflation data due Thursday By Niyati Shetty Jan 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as further headway in U.S.-China trade talks increased chances of the two nations striking a deal to end the long-drawn confrontation, lifting uncertainty from the market. U.S. and Chinese officials are continuing negotiations in China for an unscheduled third day amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of U.S. commodities and greater access to China's markets. Boosting sentiment, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the talks were going very well, with Bloomberg reporting on Wednesday that the president is eager to agree on a deal with China soon in an effort to soothe financial markets. "Market players continued to place their hopes on the ongoing US-China trade for some positive breakthrough," said ING, in a note to clients. Leading the regional gains, Philippine stocks recovered from last session's decline to climb as much as 2 percent. Industrial and financial stocks supported the Manila index, with SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp advancing 2.8 percent each. The archipelago's November trade data is due later in the week. Meanwhile, the Singapore index hit a more than five week high and extended gains for a fourth straight session. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose 2.7 percent, its highest in more than five years. Indonesian benchmark index gained up to 0.9 percent buoyed by the financials sector. Bank Central Asia rose as much as 1.5 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) climbed 2.7 percent. In a positive twist to the trade war, Indonesian vice president on Tuesday said that the U.S.-China conflict could offer an opportunity for the country to benefit from shifting global production chains. Thai stocks gained for a fourth consecutive session, while Malaysian index advanced as much as 0.7 percent. Markets await Chinese inflation data which is due on Thursday, as the world's second largest economy begins to show signs of slowing. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0307 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3151.53 3122.94 0.92 Bangkok 1607.91 1594 0.87 Manila 7841.85 7702.12 1.81 Jakarta 6304.015 6262.847 0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1681.51 1672.76 0.52 Ho Chi Minh 891.61 887.44 0.47 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3151.53 3068.76 2.70 Bangkok 1607.91 1563.88 2.82 Manila 7841.85 7,466.02 5.03 Jakarta 6304.015 6,194.50 1.77 Kuala Lumpur 1681.51 1690.58 -0.54 Ho Chi Minh 891.61 892.54 -0.10 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Sunil Nair)