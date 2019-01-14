Noticias de Mercados
January 14, 2019 / 4:33 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak China Dec trade data; Indonesia leads losses

Shreya Mariam Job

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * China December exports at lowest in two years
    * China December imports decline most since July 2016

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Monday in line with broader Asian peers, with Indonesia taking
the biggest hit as China's lower-than-expected export and import
data for December stifled last week's optimism ensuing from
Beijing and Washington progressing on trade talks.      
    Exports from China, which is the region's biggest trade
partner, in December unexpectedly fell 4.4 percent from a year
earlier — the biggest monthly drop in two years — compared to a
Reuters poll of a 3 percent rise, pointing to further weakening
in the world's second-largest economy.
    Imports also unexpectedly contracted, falling 7.6 percent,
the biggest decline since July 2016.
    A note from Nicholas Mapa and Prakash Sakpal, economists at
Asia ING, said China's trade data is in focus with investors
looking out for signs of slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy. 
    The risk sentiment was hampered following a week of gains,
with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan staggering 0.7 percent lower after
climbing to its highest level since early December on Friday.
    The Indonesian benchmark index dropped 0.8 percent
leading losses in the region with consumer staples and consumer
discretionary stocks dragging the index lower. 
    "Jakarta Composite Index is likely to trade in a mixed
fashion today as concerns about the possible political turmoil
in the Eurozone, U.S. government shutdown, China economic
slowdown outweighs the optimism from Fed rate pause," Trimegah
Sekuritas Indonesia said in a note. 
    Shares of Astra International Tbk PT fell as much
as 2.7 percent, while those of Bank Central Asia Tbk PT
 slipped as much as 1.6 percent. 
    The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks fell
0.7 percent.
    The Philippine index dropped 0.4 percent, with losses
concentrated in real estate and financial stocks. 
    Benchmark heavyweight Ayala Land Inc's counter
dropped as much as 3.7 percent, while that of SM Prime Holdings
Inc dipped 1.5 percent.
    Industrial and financial stocks dragged the Singapore
benchmark lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd
shedding as much as 1.1 percent, while those of Jardine
Strategic Holdings Ltd fell 1.7 percent. 
    The Malaysian benchmark fell 0.4 percent, hurt by
basic material and energy stocks, while finance and energy
stocks drove the Thai index slightly lower. 
     

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 0425 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3185.15   3198.65         -0.42
 Bangkok                1589.88   1597.04         -0.45
 Manila                 7875.94   7904.09         -0.36
 Jakarta                6313.773  6361.465        -0.75
 Kuala Lumpur           1676.88   1683.22         -0.38
 Ho Chi Minh            899.28    902.71          -0.38
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3185.15   3068.76         3.79
 Bangkok                1589.88   1563.88         1.66
 Manila                 7875.94   7,466.02        5.49
 Jakarta                6313.773  6,194.50        1.93
 Kuala Lumpur           1676.88   1690.58         -0.81
 Ho Chi Minh            899.28    892.54          0.76
                                                  
 


 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below