SE Asia Stocks-Most recover on China's stimulus hopes; Singapore leads gains

* Singapore hits near 3-month high * Indonesia December exports fall By Shreya Mariam Job Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets recovered on Tuesday with Singapore leading the gains, as China hinted at supportive monetary policies to strengthen its economy. China will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation and improve its "reserve" of economic policies, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement. The stimulus from the region's largest trading partner spurred a positive movement in most of the markets, after they fell on Monday following an unexpected fall in China's December exports and imports. "These (Southeast Asian) markets rebounded this morning on news that China may be loosening its monetary policy and increasing fiscal spending. The rebound is stronger as shorts were reversed given yesterday's failure to trigger steeper declines," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital, Singapore. Singapore's benchmark index lead gains in the region to rise to an over three-month high. Buoyed by industrial and financial stocks, the index rose 1.3 percent, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd firming as much as 1.9 percent each. The Indonesian index rose as much as 0.4 percent before the country released lower-than-expected December trade data. The country's exports fell 4.6 percent last month, compared to a Reuters poll expecting a rise of 1.8 percent, bringing the trade deficit to $1.10 billion. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT's counter gained as much as 0.9 percent, while that of Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT firmed 0.8 percent. Consumer staple and material stocks drove the Thai benchmark higher. Meanwhile, Malaysian index fell slightly, hurt by losses in the material and utility stocks. Shares of Axiata Group Bhd slid as much as 1.8 percent, while those of Petronas Dagangan Bhd fell 1.9 percent. Philippine index reversed gains from the previous session to fall 0.3 percent, hurt by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS- As at 0415 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3213.93 3173.46 1.28 Bangkok 1582.72 1582.57 0.01 Manila 7999.09 8024.14 -0.31 Jakarta 6361.135 6336.116 0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1675.03 1676.16 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 904.55 901.8 0.30 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3213.93 3068.76 4.73 Bangkok 1582.72 1563.88 1.20 Manila 7999.09 7,466.02 7.14 Jakarta 6361.135 6,194.50 2.69 Kuala Lumpur 1675.03 1690.58 -0.92 Ho Chi Minh 904.55 892.54 1.35 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)