Noticias de Mercados
January 15, 2019 / 9:50 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on China stimulus hopes

Shreya Mariam Job

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Singapore leads gains in region with 1.2 pct jump
    * Indonesia shrugs off wider-than-expected trade gap

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
recovered on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting a near
three-and-a-half-month closing high, after China signalled more
stimulus to prop up its slowing economy.
    China's state planner said Beijing would strengthen
monitoring of its economic situation and improve its "reserve"
of economic policies, a day after the world's second-biggest
economy released December trade data that showed the country had
been hit hard by a tariff war with the United States.

    The markets rebounded due to the prospect of China loosening
its monetary policy and fiscal spending, said Liu Jinshu,
director of research at NRA Capital. 
    "The rebound is stronger as shorts were reversed given
yesterday's failure to trigger steeper declines," he added.
    Singapore shares rose 1.2 percent, marking their
seventh session of gains in eight, helped by financials and
industrials. 
    CapitaLand Ltd climbed 3.3 percent to its highest
close since Oct. 4, 2018 after the company said on Monday it
would buy logistics and industrial assets from state investor
Temasek for a consideration of S$6 billion ($4.44 billion).

    Indonesian shares closed 1.2 percent higher,
shrugging off a wider-than-expected December trade deficit.
    Trade deficit narrowed in December, but it was wider than
market expectations due to a fall in exports, data showed.
Exports fell 4.62 percent last month, compared to a 1.81 percent
rise predicted by a Reuters poll.
    Meanwhile, a Reuters survey of 20 economists predict that
Bank Indonesia will maintain its reverse repurchase rate at 6
percent at its first policy meeting of the new year on Thursday.

    Vietnam shares rose 0.9 percent, buoyed by real
estate and financial stocks. Vinhomes JSC firmed 3.4
percent, while Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and
Development of Vietnam rose 1.9 percent.
    Thai shares fell 0.4 percent, dragged by industrial
and energy stocks. Airports of Thailand Pcl shed 2.6
percent, while PTT Pcl dipped 1 percent.     
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3212.3    3173.46         1.22
 Bangkok                1577      1582.57         -0.35
 Manila                 8013.42   8024.14         -0.13
 Jakarta                6408.784  6336.116        1.15
 Kuala Lumpur           1679.42   1676.16         0.19
 Ho Chi Minh            909.68    901.8           0.87
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3212.3    3068.76         4.68
 Bangkok                1577      1563.88         0.84
 Manila                 8013.42   7,466.02        7.33
 Jakarta                6408.784  6,194.50        3.46
 Kuala Lumpur           1679.42   1690.58         -0.66
 Ho Chi Minh            909.68    892.54          1.92
 ($1 = 1.3515 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below