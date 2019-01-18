SE Asia Stocks-Rise on trade optimism, Philippines hits 9-1/2-month closing high

* Philippines leads gains with 1.5 pct jump * Indonesia posts 4th straight weekly gain By Shreya Mariam Job Jan 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Philippines hitting a nine-and-a-half-month closing high, as a report of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks raised hopes of a deal to end a months-ling bitter tariff war between the world's top two economies. Philippine shares led the gains in Southeast Asia with a jump of 1.5 percent ahead of the release of fourth quarter GDP data next week. "Investors are anticipating positive results or at least within expectations," said Miguel Ong, an analyst with AP Securities, referring to the GDP data. Industrial and real estate stocks were the biggest contributors with index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and Jollibee Foods rising further after Wednesday's sharp fall. SM Investments Corp climbed 2.4 percent, SM Prime Holdings rose 2.9 percent and Jollibee Foods gained 3.8 percent. For the week, Philippine shares added 1.8 percent in their third straight weekly gain. Other Southeast Asian stock markets closed marginally higher, in line with broader Asia following a renewed bout of optimism rising from a Wall Street Journal report that stated U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30. However, a Treasury spokesman denied the report, saying the process with China was "nowhere near completion." Despite the denial, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.55 percent. Malaysian shares rose 0.6 percent on Friday, boosted by gains in material stocks, and 0.5 percent this week. Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose 2.4 percent, while Top Glove Corp Bhd climbed 2.8 percent. Indonesian shares rose 0.4 percent, erasing earlier losses following the release of December motorbike sales data. Index heavyweight Astra International Tbk PT rose 2.4 percent following an 8.9 percent annual growth in December motorcycle sales. Meanwhile, financials also gained with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT hitting a record high. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.6 percent For the week, Indonesian shares rose 1.4 percent in their fourth straight weekly gain. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3224.34 3214.44 0.31 Bangkok 1583.77 1580.3 0.22 Manila 8047.12 7927.2 1.51 Jakarta 6448.156 6423.78 0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1692.22 1682.97 0.55 Ho Chi Minh 902.3 901.89 0.05 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3224.34 3068.76 5.07 Bangkok 1583.77 1563.88 1.27 Manila 8047.12 7,466.02 7.78 Jakarta 6448.156 6,194.50 4.09 Kuala Lumpur 1692.22 1690.58 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 902.3 892.54 1.09 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)