SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls ahead of cenbank policy meeting; Thailand gains 1 pct

* Thailand rises for sixth consecutive session * Malaysia snaps 3 straight sessions of gains By Shreya Mariam Job Jan 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell on Wednesday, underperforming other Southeast Asian markets ahead of a central bank policy meeting and December inflation data, while Thai stocks rose 1 percent with almost all sectors in positive territory. Bank Negara Malaysia will likely keep its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent at its policy review on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, with the last move a year ago, when it raised the rate by 25 basis points. The consumer price index likely rose 0.4 percent in December from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, slightly faster than the previous month. The benchmark stock index snapped three straight sessions of gains and closed 0.8 percent lower, weighed down by the material and financial sectors. Shares of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd dropped 6.1 percent, while those of CIMB group Holdings Bhd fell 1.9 percent. Among other losers, Singapore dropped 0.7 percent after data showed inflation rose more than expected in December. The headline consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in December from a year earlier, higher than the 0.4 percent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll and the 0.3 percent increase in November. Financials and industrials were among the top losers with DBS Group Holdings Ltd shedding 1.6 percent and Hutchison Port Holdings Trust dipping 2 percent. Philippine shares erased most of earlier losses to close slightly lower ahead of fourth-quarter GDP data. A Reuters poll of 12 economists predicts the gross domestic product for the December quarter to have expanded by 6.2 percent from a year earlier, marginally up from July-September's 6.1 percent, a three-year low. Financial and consumer discretionary stocks were among the top losers with Jollibee Foods Corp declining 2.5 percent and Bank of the Philippine Islands shedding 2.1 percent. Thai shares closed higher for a sixth straight session, buoyed by financials and telecoms. Meanwhile, the central bank said the baht's strength is in line with regional currencies, as the dollar has weakened. The baht, Asia's best performing currency, has appreciated about 2.6 percent against the dollar this year, hovering around its highest in more than eight months hit last week. "Expectations of foreign inflows into Thai assets also weigh on the pair (USD-THB). This is in contrast to yesterday where foreign investors sold $39.1 million and $46.8 million in equities and debt," Maybank said in a note. Airports of Thailand Pcl rose 1.5 percent, while Siam Commercial Bank Pcl jumped 2.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3171.11 3192.71 -0.68 Bangkok 1617.38 1601.77 0.97 Manila 7989.65 8008.67 -0.24 Jakarta 6451.17 6468.562 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1688.14 1702.12 -0.82 Ho Chi Minh 908.18 906.55 0.18 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3171.11 3068.76 3.34 Bangkok 1617.38 1563.88 3.42 Manila 7989.65 7,466.02 7.01 Jakarta 6451.17 6,194.50 4.14 Kuala Lumpur 1688.14 1690.58 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 908.18 892.54 1.75 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)