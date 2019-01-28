SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares shed early gains; most others subdued

* Indonesia index falls, Thai shares edge up * China's industrial earnings shrink in Dec * Comprehensive U.S.-China deal will elude - analyst By Mensholong Lepcha Jan 28 (Reuters) - Philippine shares ended flat on Monday, retreating from an over 10-month high hit earlier in the session, as investors booked profits ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Philippine shares have outperformed regional peers so far this year, gaining about 7.9 percent, helped by cooling inflation, a dovish Fed and hopes of an ease in the country's central bank monetary policy. Investors now await resolution of U.S.-China trade negotiations as attention shifts to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's visit to the United States on Jan. 30-31 for the next round of talks. "An open and constructive dialogue is expected, given low-hanging fruits on trade deficit reduction. But a comprehensive deal will elude," said Vishnu Varathan, Head, Economics & Strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, in a note. Most investors are cautious and therefore "we are seeing profit-taking activity", said Rachelle Cruz, a research analyst at AP Securities in Manila. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged after raising them for a fifth time in as many quarters in December. Markets in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia fell as the region's biggest trade partner, China, echoed signs of a slowing global economy after data showed earnings at China's industrial firms shrank for a second straight month in December. Indonesian shares fell 0.4 percent, hurt by losses in telecommunication services and financials. Unilever Indonesia and Bank Mandiri (Persero) were the biggest drag, falling over 2.5 percent each. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks fell about 0.7 percent. Malaysian shares slipped 0.2 percent, as Genting Bhd lost 1 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings fell 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, Thai shares rose about 0.1 percent to close higher for a ninth straight session. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3199.5 3202.25 -0.09 Bangkok 1625.03 1623.62 0.09 Manila 8053.92 8053.2 0.01 Jakarta 6458.712 6482.843 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1697.5 1701.03 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 912.18 908.88 0.36 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3199.5 3068.76 4.26 Bangkok 1625.03 1563.88 3.91 Manila 8053.92 7,466.02 7.87 Jakarta 6458.712 6,194.50 4.27 Kuala Lumpur 1697.5 1690.58 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 912.18 892.54 2.20 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)