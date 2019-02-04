Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Philippines leads losses

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Indonesia snaps three sessions of gains
    * Philippines, Indonesia lose nearly 1 percent

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower in lacklustre trading on Monday, with Philippine and
Indonesia indexes falling the most, as risk-averse investors
remained on the sidelines ahead of Lunar New Year holiday.
    The Philippine index was the biggest loser in the
region falling nearly 1 percent, with markets in Malaysia and
Singapore closing early on account of Chinese New Year.
    "What we're seeing is traders taking potential risks off the
board because the quality of the markets will be lower than
normal with the Chinese new year," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior
market analyst at OANDA based in Singapore.
    "People like portfolio managers are really going to lighten
up risks due to everybody else being away because without all of
those major players around the liquidity will be lot lower in
markets."
     Industrial and financial stocks dominated the losses in the
Philippines, with SM Investments Corp and SM Prime
Holdings Inc falling 1.8 percent each.
    "The volume seems to be minimal so I think the market is
just correcting since it rallied in the past two trading days,"
said Miguel Ong, a research analyst at AP Securities in Manila.
    Philippines has had the strongest beginning to 2019 in
Southeast Asia, having gained 8.08 percent so far.
    Indonesian stocks dropped 0.9 percent snapping three
sessions of gains, hurt by financials and consumer
discretionaries. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT dipped 2.4
percent, while Astra International Tbk PT sank 3
percent.
    Thai stocks bucked the trend rising marginally,
supported by strong oil prices. Energy stocks PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl gained 1.2 percent, while IRPC Pcl
 gained 1.7 percent.
    Malaysian stocks erased early gains to close the
session unchanged, while Singapore stocks ended the
session slightly lower.
    Vietnam markets were closed for a holiday.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3184.56   3188.68         -0.13
 Bangkok                1653.62   1651.4          0.13
 Manila                 8069.48   8144.16         -0.92
 Jakarta                6481.451  6538.638        -0.87
 Kuala Lumpur           1683.61   1683.53         0.00
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3184.56   3068.76         3.77
 Bangkok                1653.62   1563.88         5.74
 Manila                 8069.48   7,466.02        8.08
 Jakarta                6481.451  6,194.50        4.63
 Kuala Lumpur           1683.61   1690.58         -0.41
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)
