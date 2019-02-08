SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower as trade talks hit new bump on Trump's remarks

* Philippines, Indonesia post first weekly loss of 2019 * Indonesia snaps six straight weekly gain rally By Shreya Mariam Job Feb 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Friday, with Malaysia leading losses, as investors were rattled after the United States dismissed the likelihood of a quick resolution to the long drawn Sino-U.S. trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not be meeting China's Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline, sparking fears that two economies would not be able to clinch a pivotal trade deal. The negative sentiment dampened regional markets and pushed broader Asian shares lower, though trading remained thin as China was closed for Lunar New Year holidays. The Malaysian index ended 0.4 percent lower, falling the most across the region. Index heavyweight Axiata Group Bhd fell 4.4 percent to an over two-month low, dragging the benchmark. According to local media reports Axiata Group and its unit Ncell are to foot a tax bill of 61 billion Nepalese rupees ($536.03 million), excluding late fees and fines for the capital gains tax on Ncell buyout deal following a Supreme Court ruling. Philippine stocks fell 0.4 percent, hurt by losses in financial and telecom stocks. For the week the Manila benchmark index dropped 0.9 percent, marking its first weekly loss in 2019. PLDT Inc dropped 3.4 percent, while shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands slid 1.4 percent. The Indonesian benchmark closed down 0.2 percent, with material and energy stocks leading declines. The index marked its first weekly loss in the new year, snapping a rally of six weeks. Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk PT dropped 1.9 percent, while United Tractors Tbk PT slipped 2.9 percent. Vietnam's financial markets remained closed this week for Lunar New Year holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3202.04 3200.64 0.04 Bangkok 1651.68 1653.11 -0.09 Manila 8070.89 8100.3 -0.36 Jakarta 6521.663 6536.457 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1686.52 1693.39 -0.41 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3202.04 3068.76 4.34 Bangkok 1651.68 1563.88 5.61 Manila 8070.89 7,466.02 8.10 Jakarta 6521.663 6,194.50 5.28 Kuala Lumpur 1686.52 1690.58 -0.24 ($1 = 113.8000 Nepalese rupees) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by xxxx)