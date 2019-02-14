SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher on strong China trade data, Philippines leads

Noticias de Mercados
    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on Thursday after moving in a thin range, with
Philippines leading the pack, as a surprise jump in monthly
Chinese trade data brought slight relief amid continued focus on
Sino-U.S. talks. 
    The region's biggest trading partner, China, reported
better-than-expected trade figures for January, easing some
fears of an imminent slowdown in the economic powerhouse.
High-level talks between the country and the United States have
been a major focal point for markets this week.
     U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day
extension of the Mar. 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese
imports, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed
sources. 
    The Philippine benchmark firmed 0.9 percent to snap
four consecutive sessions of losses and led the gains among its
regional peers. Financial stocks were the biggest boost to the
index, with BDO Unibank Inc rising 2.3 percent to post
its best close in nearly 11-months.
    Asian fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp jumped
1.7 percent and was also among the top gainers on the Philippine
benchmark after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter net income.

    Philippine markets had seen large outflows over the past
four sessions as foreign investors rebalanced their portfolios.
    Meanwhile, the Vietnam stock exchange continued to
gain for the fourth straight day, closing 0.8 percent up,
supported by a persisting rally in the country's real estate
sector.
    Property developers Vingroup JSC and Vincom Retail
JSC gained 3.6 percent each.
    "(The) Vietnamese market has been moving in a positive
direction on Wall Street cues. Investor sentiment has also been
supported by a possibly positive outcome of the Trump – Kim
summit slated for Hanoi later this month," said a a stock broker
with SSI Securities Corp.
    "Traditionally, cashflows into the market in Vietnam are
often strong in the first quarter of the year as several
corporate investors have abundant cash at hands."
    The Malaysian index ticked up 0.2 percent, after
data showed on Thursday that the country's economy expanded 4.7
percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, in
line with expectations, ending four quarters of slowing growth.

    Singapore's index ended 0.3 higher ahead of a
fourth-quarter GDP report due on Friday. The country's economy
likely grew at a slower pace than initially estimated as growth
in the city-state's manufacturing and services sectors came
under strain from slowing demand, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    However, Thai stocks ended the day 0.2 percent
lower, dragged by mostly energy stocks, with gas and petroleum
explorer PTT PCL shedding 1.5 percent.

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Additional
reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
