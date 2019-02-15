SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads losses as all fall; Vietnam outperforms for week

Noticias de Mercados
    * Softer China inflation sullies risk appetite 
    * Singapore, Indonesia drop after disappointing data
    * Vietnam clocks near 5 pct weekly gain

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Philippines led falls across Southeast
Asian stock markets, which ended lower on Friday following a
string of disappointing economic data in the region, amid
continued focus on U.S.-China trade talks. 
    Softer inflation data from China sullied risk appetite as
investors fretted over weakening demand from the region's
biggest trading partner. Locally, Singapore saw weaker than
expected fourth-quarter GDP growth, while Indonesia's trade
deficit widened.
    The Philippine index ended about 1 percent down at a
1-month low, with financial stocks leading broader losses. The
index lost for four out of five days this week, and shed 2
percent in the period.
    BDO Unibank ended nearly 5 percent lower, and was
the biggest drag on the benchmark. 
    Thai markets ended nearly 1 percent lower in
broad-based losses ahead of the country's fourth-quarter
economic data on Monday. A Reuters poll saw the country's GDP
likely picking up for the quarter, although a number
participants saw growth slowing in 2019.
    Singapore's stock index closed 0.4 percent down in
mostly broad based losses, although consumer stocks lent some
support. Thai Beverage closed around 13 percent higher
after its first quarter net profit more than doubled.
    The index gained about 1.2 percent for the week, with banks
seeing heavy buying ahead of their results next week.
Singapore's banks, such as DBS Group and United
Overseas Bank are among the largest in Southeast Asia,
and are usually bought for their reliable returns.
    Investors also awaited Singapore's 2019 budget, due on
Monday. 
    The Indonesian benchmark ended 0.5 percent lower,
with all sectors barring telecom and financial stocks in the
red. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
closed about 0.6 percent down.
    The Vietnam index snapped a four-day rally and ended
about 0.2 percent down, but outperformed regional peers for the
week with a near 5 percent gain. Increased liquidity at the
start of the year is beneficial to the country's index, which
has outpaced its regional peers this year.
     
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3239.74   3253.16         -0.41
 Bangkok            1636.94   1652.64         -0.95
 Manila             7908.89   7991.25         -1.03
 Jakarta            6389.085  6420.018        -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.83   1689.06         -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh        950.89    952.34          -0.15
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3239.74   3068.76         5.57
 Bangkok            1636.94   1563.88         4.67
 Manila             7908.89   7466.02         5.93
 Jakarta            6389.085  6194.498        3.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.83   1690.58         -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh        950.89    892.54          6.54
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
