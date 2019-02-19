Noticias de Mercados
February 19, 2019 / 4:23 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as trade optimism lifts sentiment

Shreya Mariam Job

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Trade talks scheduled for Thursday, Friday in Washington 
    * Vietnam stocks set to post six sessions of gains in seven

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
climbed on Tuesday, lifted by optimism that the United States
and China might be inching towards a deal to resolve their
nearly year-long trade dispute, while Philippines bucked the
trend to edge lower.
    Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on
Thursday and Friday to continue trade negotiations with the
United States, the commerce ministry in Beijing said.

    Driven by materials stocks, the Malaysian benchmark index
 extended gains to a second session, with Petronas
Chemicals Group Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd 
rising as much as 3.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. 
    Vietnam shares were boosted by real estate stocks, as
Vinhomes JSC gained up to 4.4 percent, while Vingroup
JSC firmed 1.2 percent.
    Indonesian stocks pared previous session's upbeat
gains to edge 0.3 percent higher. Energy and financial shares
were the biggest boost, with Bank Maybank Indonesia
surging as much as 24.8 percent, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 rose up to 2.6 percent. 
    Philippine stocks were the outlier in the regional
market, with financials and industrials dragging the index.     
    "The Philippine market right now is in search of a new
catalyst given that the better domestic macro concerns have
already been factored in from the up-move of the index from
7,400 to 8,100 points," said Rachelle C Cruz, analyst, AP
Securities.  
    "We are looking for better-than-expected earnings to propel
the market ... but currently with no other catalyst in sight,
some investors are already choosing to take profit," she added. 
    Shares of BDO Unibank Inc dropped as much as 1.7
percent, while Ayala Corp slipped up to 1.4 percent.
    Singapore stocks traded relatively flat, while the
Thai index was closed for a holiday.   

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As At 0411 GMT 
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3268.53   3265.97         0.08
 Bangkok                1635.71   1636.94         -0.08
 Manila                 7892.92   7910.58         -0.22
 Jakarta                6515.575  6497.815        0.27
 Kuala Lumpur           1703.27   1692.74         0.62
 Ho Chi Minh            967.52    961.3           0.65
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3268.53   3068.76         6.51
 Bangkok                1635.71   1563.88         4.59
 Manila                 7892.92   7,466.02        5.72
 Jakarta                6515.575  6,194.50        5.18
 Kuala Lumpur           1703.27   1690.58         0.75
 Ho Chi Minh            967.52    892.54          8.40
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below