Noticias de Mercados
February 21, 2019 / 4:57 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 25 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on Fed outlook, Sino-U.S. trade hopes

Shreya Mariam Job

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Trade issues seen back in focus after release of Fed
minutes
    * Vitenam leads gains in the regional market
    * Indonesian stocks marginally up ahead of cenbank meeting 

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
higher on Thursday in line with broader Asian peers after
minutes from the U.S. Fed meeting stoked expectations of a rate
hike this year, while the U.S.-China trade talks hinted signs of
progress towards a deal.
    According to the Fed minutes from their January meeting,
policymakers for now see little risk to leaving interest rates
alone, while they take time to assess rising risks, including a
global slowdown.
    Meanwhile, the United States and China have started to
outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in
their trade dispute, marking the most significant progress yet
toward ending a seven-month trade war, according to sources
familiar with the negotiations.
    Leading the climb in the region, Vietnam stocks
extended their gains for a fourth consecutive session on the
back of real estate shares. 
    Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's top listed firm by market
value, rose 1.6 percent, while Vincom Retail JSC
advanced up to 3.9 percent.
    Thai stocks edged higher with financial and telecom
stocks boosting the index. 
    The country's customs-cleared annual exports in January
likely declined 1 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after
contracting 1.72 percent in the previous month. 
    Indonesian stocks rose marginally ahead of the
central bank's policy meeting later in the day. 
    Indonesia's central bank will keep interest rates on hold on
Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as the Federal Reserve's
caution over further rate hikes has spurred some hopes Jakarta's
next move can be a cut.
    The Singapore index rebounded from early losses to
edge higher on the strength in consumer and telecom stocks.
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd climbed as much as 1.3
percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose
0.3 percent.
    Meanwhile, the Philippine index was the biggest
laggard in the regional market, dented by industrial and real
estate stocks. SM Investment Corp edged 0.6 percent
lower, while JG Summit Holdings Inc shed up to 1.5
percent.
    "I think this is just some sort of correction in the market
because Philippines rallied yesterday. This slowdown right now
is probably due to a bit of stagnation in foreign inflows," said
Miguel Ong, analyst, AP Securities. 
    Utilities and materials stocks dragged the Malaysian index
 lower, with Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
seeing its worst session in nearly a month, while Tenaga
Nasional Bhd dipped 0.5 percent.        

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As At 0444 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3281.82   3278.38         0.10
 Bangkok                1650.73   1645.38         0.33
 Manila                 7904.49   7939.24         -0.44
 Jakarta                6520.159  6512.784        0.11
 Kuala Lumpur           1724.08   1726.18         -0.12
 Ho Chi Minh            977.64    970.58          0.73
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3281.82   3068.76         6.94
 Bangkok                1650.73   1563.88         5.55
 Manila                 7904.49   7,466.02        5.87
 Jakarta                6520.159  6,194.50        5.26
 Kuala Lumpur           1724.08   1690.58         1.98
 Ho Chi Minh            977.64    892.54          9.53
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below