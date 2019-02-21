SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on Fed outlook, Sino-U.S. trade hopes

* Trade issues seen back in focus after release of Fed minutes * Vitenam leads gains in the regional market * Indonesian stocks marginally up ahead of cenbank meeting By Shreya Mariam Job Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Thursday in line with broader Asian peers after minutes from the U.S. Fed meeting stoked expectations of a rate hike this year, while the U.S.-China trade talks hinted signs of progress towards a deal. According to the Fed minutes from their January meeting, policymakers for now see little risk to leaving interest rates alone, while they take time to assess rising risks, including a global slowdown. Meanwhile, the United States and China have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their trade dispute, marking the most significant progress yet toward ending a seven-month trade war, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. Leading the climb in the region, Vietnam stocks extended their gains for a fourth consecutive session on the back of real estate shares. Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, rose 1.6 percent, while Vincom Retail JSC advanced up to 3.9 percent. Thai stocks edged higher with financial and telecom stocks boosting the index. The country's customs-cleared annual exports in January likely declined 1 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after contracting 1.72 percent in the previous month. Indonesian stocks rose marginally ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day. Indonesia's central bank will keep interest rates on hold on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as the Federal Reserve's caution over further rate hikes has spurred some hopes Jakarta's next move can be a cut. The Singapore index rebounded from early losses to edge higher on the strength in consumer and telecom stocks. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd climbed as much as 1.3 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, the Philippine index was the biggest laggard in the regional market, dented by industrial and real estate stocks. SM Investment Corp edged 0.6 percent lower, while JG Summit Holdings Inc shed up to 1.5 percent. "I think this is just some sort of correction in the market because Philippines rallied yesterday. This slowdown right now is probably due to a bit of stagnation in foreign inflows," said Miguel Ong, analyst, AP Securities. Utilities and materials stocks dragged the Malaysian index lower, with Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd seeing its worst session in nearly a month, while Tenaga Nasional Bhd dipped 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As At 0444 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3281.82 3278.38 0.10 Bangkok 1650.73 1645.38 0.33 Manila 7904.49 7939.24 -0.44 Jakarta 6520.159 6512.784 0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1724.08 1726.18 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 977.64 970.58 0.73 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3281.82 3068.76 6.94 Bangkok 1650.73 1563.88 5.55 Manila 7904.49 7,466.02 5.87 Jakarta 6520.159 6,194.50 5.26 Kuala Lumpur 1724.08 1690.58 1.98 Ho Chi Minh 977.64 892.54 9.53 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)