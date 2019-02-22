Noticias de Mercados
February 22, 2019

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand ends higher as consumer, energy stocks gain; Indonesia slips

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Indonesia snaps two straight weeks of losses 
    * Thai stocks climb to highest since Dec 4
    * Malaysia posts third straight weekly gain

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Thailand recovered early losses to rise
the most across Southeast Asian stock markets on Friday, boosted
by gains in consumer and energy counters, while Indonesia was
the worst hit.
    Thai index climbed 0.7 percent, supported by gains
in the consumer and materials sector, shrugging off a fall in
the country's customs-cleared exports in January. 
    Thailand's customs-cleared exports dropped for a third
straight month in January, falling 5.65 percent from a year
earlier, compared to the one percent slip predicted by a Reuters
poll.
    Shares of CP All and PTT PCL boosted the
index rising after both companies posted upbeat earnings on
Thursday. 
    The Philippine index closed up 0.4 percent, with
industrial stocks SM Investments Corp and Aboitiz Equity
Ventures rising 0.8 and 2.4 percent, respectively.
    "The bellwether index traded in the red throughout the
afternoon session, falling to as low as 7,894.56 before heavy
buying at the close catapulted the PSEi to 7,962.13, 30.83pts or
0.39 percent higher," a note from RCBC said. 
    Meanwhile, the Indonesian benchmark dipped 0.6
percent, hurt by financial and consumer stocks. But for the
week, the index gained 1.8 percent snapping two straight weeks
of losses.
    Charoen Pokphand Indonesia slipped 4.3 percent and
Bank Mandiri dipped 3.1 percent
    Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates on hold on
Thursday and said it was looking at ways to boost loan growth,
but indicated it was in no hurry to start rolling back last
year's six benchmark hikes.
    Malaysia's index ended 0.5 percent lower, snapping
four straight sessions of gains, after the country recorded a
fall in consumer prices for the month of January. For the week
however, the index gained nearly 2 percent. 
    Malaysia's consumer prices fell for the first time in nearly
a decade in January, on the back of lower fuel costs, but
economists say deflation is unlikely to be sustained and would
not lead to any change in monetary policy.
    Healthcare and Telecom stocks weighed the index down with
IHH Healthcare Bhd dropping 1.4 percent and Maxis Bhd
 shedding 2.3 percent.
    Singapore index also ended slightly lower, following
disappointing corporate earnings for the December quarter. 
     Wilmar International Ltd and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp Ltd fell after posting a drop in
quarterly profits. 
    Singapore's consumer price index probably rose 0.6 percent
in January from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed,
increasing slightly from 0.5 percent in December. The data is
due on Monday.             
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3269.9    3277.91         -0.24
 Bangkok                1659.2    1647.32         0.72
 Manila                 7962.13   7931.3          0.39
 Jakarta                6501.378  6537.766        -0.56
 Kuala Lumpur           1721.42   1730.68         -0.54
 Ho Chi Minh            988.91    987.57          0.14
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3269.9    3068.76         6.55
 Bangkok                1659.2    1563.88         6.10
 Manila                 7962.13   7,466.02        6.64
 Jakarta                6501.378  6,194.50        4.95
 Kuala Lumpur           1721.42   1690.58         1.82
 Ho Chi Minh            988.91    892.54          10.80
 


 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)


