SE Asia Stocks-Fall as trade hopes recede; U.S.-North Korea no-deal weighs

* Vietnam shares plunge 2.5 pct, top loser in region * Philippine stocks worst performer in February By Shriya Ramakrishnan Feb 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell sharply on Thursday after a U.S. warning that there was still a long road ahead to resolve trade issues with China, and Washington and Pyongyang failed to reach an agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at a summit in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because of unacceptable North Korean demands to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions. Vietnam stocks were the worst hit, ending 2.5 percent lower as financial and consumer stocks led the decline. No agreement between Washington and Pyongyang was "part of the reason and an excuse to sell", said a Hanoi-based trader, adding that the market had slowed in the past few days after gaining sharply since the Lunar New Year break. Vingroup JSC, the country's largest listed firm, closed down 2.9 percent and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC dropped 4.5 percent. Despite posting its worst session in nearly 5 months on Thursday, the Vietnam benchmark stock index rose 6 percent for the month, making it the top gainer in Southeast Asia. A contraction in China factory activity in February and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's cautious comments about the prospect of a trade deal with China - the region's largest trading partner - also dampened sentiment across Asia. Philippine stocks fell 2.3 percent with all sectors in the red. Real estate firm Ayala Land Inc fell 1.5 percent, while lender BDO Unibank Inc declined 4.4 percent. Philippine shares lost about 3.8 percent in February, making them the biggest losers in Southeast Asia. A dip in financial and material stocks pulled Indonesian shares down by 1.3 percent. Indonesia's central bank governor said interest rates could be lower if stability in the financial system was maintained. Bank of Indonesia kept rates on hold last week, but said it was looking at ways to boost loan growth by easing liquidity rules. Singapore shares fell 1.2 percent with index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd ending 3.8 percent lower ahead of its annual results, while Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd lost 1.9 percent. Thai stocks shed 0.7 percent after data showed trade surplus in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy narrowed in January. The central bank governor said that the economy was expected to slow in the first quarter due to increased external uncertainty, but will still be on track to hit the full-year growth target. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3212.69 3250.02 -1.15 Bangkok 1653.48 1665.27 -0.71 Manila 7705.49 7889.12 -2.33 Jakarta 6443.348 6525.683 -1.26 Kuala Lumpur 1707.73 1713.45 -0.33 Ho Chi Minh 965.47 990.27 -2.50 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3212.69 3068.76 4.69 Bangkok 1653.48 1563.88 5.73 Manila 7705.49 7466.02 3.21 Jakarta 6443.348 6194.498 4.02 Kuala Lumpur 1707.73 1690.58 1.01 Ho Chi Minh 965.47 892.54 8.17 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)