March 1, 2019 / 10:00 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia gains on strong data; Philippines falls on MSCI's China plan

Shriya Ramakrishnan

    * Malaysia snaps 3 consecutive weekly gains
    * Vietnam posts first weekly fall in three

    March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on Friday as
upbeat economic data and forecast buoyed investor sentiment,
while Philippine stocks fell on worries of fund outflows after
index publisher MSCI said it would raise the weight of Chinese
mainland shares in its global benchmarks.
    The Jakarta SE Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent,
snapping two straight sessions of declines, supported by
consumer and telecom stocks. 
    Index heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT gained
0.8 percent, while Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT rose 7.8
percent.
    The central bank governor said he expected the first-quarter
current account deficit to be narrower than the previous
quarter, with a surplus in balance of payments.
    The annual inflation rate cooled more than expected to the
lowest in almost a decade, near the lower end of the central
bank's target range, due to falling food prices.
    Vietnam shares jumped 1.5 percent, recouping some of
the losses in the previous session, in broad-based gains.
    The reversal was caused by a large price gap resulting from
Thursday's strong selling activities, said Bui Nguyen Khoa, head
of macro research at BIDV Securities Company.
    However, he said, "this recovery trend may not last long
when the market faces a strong resistance level at 1,000
points." 
    The Vietnam stock index, which has been the top performer in
Southeast Asia since the turn of the year, declined 0.9 percent
for the week in its first weekly fall in three.
    Philippine shares fell 0.8 percent to a two-month
closing low and were the worst hit in Southeast Asia. 
    MSCI said it will increase the inclusion factor of Chinese
large-cap stocks to 20 percent from the current 5 percent later
this year, potentially drawing more than $80 billion of fresh
foreign inflows to the world's second-largest economy.

    Malaysian stocks closed 0.4 percent lower, dragged
by utility and consumer sectors, but fell 1.2 percent for the
week, snapping three straight weekly gains.
    Malaysia's trade surplus is expected to have narrowed to 9.2
billion ringgit ($2.26 billion) in January from 10.4 billion
ringgit in December, a Reuters poll showed.
    Thai stocks closed 0.7 percent lower, while
Singapore shares were marginally higher. 
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3220.4    3212.69         0.24
 Bangkok                1641.44   1653.48         -0.73
 Manila                 7641.77   7705.49         -0.83
 Jakarta                6499.884  6443.348        0.88
 Kuala Lumpur           1700.76   1707.73         -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh            979.63    965.47          1.47
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3220.4    3068.76         4.94
 Bangkok                1641.44   1563.88         4.96
 Manila                 7641.77   7,466.02        2.35
 Jakarta                6499.884  6,194.50        4.93
 Kuala Lumpur           1700.76   1690.58         0.60
 Ho Chi Minh            979.63    892.54          9.76
 ($1 = 4.0705 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
