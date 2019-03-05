SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as China cuts growth target; Indonesia top loser

* Singapore snaps two straight sessions of gains * Malaysia key policy rate unchanged at 3.25 pct By Shriya Ramakrishnan March 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Tuesday after China trimmed its economic growth target for the year amid rising debt and a long-drawn trade dispute with the United States. China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, is targeting economic growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent in 2019, compared with 6.5 percent last year, and sought to offer more stimulus through planned tax cuts and increases in infrastructure spending and lending to small firms, to shore up its slowing economy. Indonesian shares were Southeast Asia's top losers, shedding about 0.7 percent to a more than two-week closing low. Consumer stocks were the biggest drags. Clove cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT dropped 1.5 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT fell 0.7 percent. An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in the country closed 1 percent lower. Philippine shares closed almost flat after starting the day higher on data showing annual inflation eased to a one-year low last month. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday named his budget secretary Benjamin Diokno as the central bank governor, a decision which could spur a faster move to easier policy this year with Diokno largely seen as pro-growth. Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities, said there were expectations that the government may prioritise growth over inflation and that the uncertainty over the same has driven investors to the sidelines. Diokno has been part of Duterte's economic team that has been running an expansionary budget to deliver on an ambitious $180 billion infrastructure revamp central to his promises to attract investment, create jobs and lift economic growth. Singapore shares snapped two consecutive sessions of gains, with all sectors in the negative territory. Malaysian shares declined for a sixth straight session, dragged by utility and consumer stocks. Electricity retailer Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd dropped 1.2 percent each. Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Tuesday, as expected, expressing confidence that the economy can stay on a "steady growth path" despite multiple continued risks including unresolved trade tensions. Thai shares rose 0.2 percent, supported by gains in industrial and energy stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3234.07 3251.08 -0.52 Bangkok 1639 1635.3 0.23 Manila 7670.62 7675.47 -0.06 Jakarta 6441.28 6488.42 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1685.62 1693.99 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 992.45 993.99 -0.15 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3234.07 3068.76 5.39 Bangkok 1639 1563.88 4.80 Manila 7670.62 7,466.02 2.74 Jakarta 6441.28 6,194.50 3.98 Kuala Lumpur 1685.62 1690.58 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 992.45 892.54 11.19 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)