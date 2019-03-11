SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as weak U.S. employment data adds to global growth fears

* Investors cautious ahead of data-heavy week * Focus on Sino-U.S. trade talks, Brexit vote * Philippines top loser in the region By Rashmi Ashok March 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Monday after weak U.S. employment data raised worries over the strength of the global economy, while a data-heavy week curbed risk appetite in the region as well. Broader Asian markets slipped after data showed that headline U.S. job growth stalled in February to register the smallest gain since September 2017, rattling investors who were still reeling from weak trade data posted by China on Friday. "Asian markets are likely to trade with a more cautious tone today as investors digest the U.S. nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data and look forward to a potentially choppy risk appetite for the week ahead," OCBC said in a note. Investors in Southeast Asian markets now await a slew of data in the week ahead, including Philippine and Indonesian trade data, as well as details about Sino-U.S. trade talks and crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament. Philippine shares were the top losers in Southeast Asia, dragged mainly by financials. BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands shed 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares slipped, with medical equipment manufacturer Hartalega Holdings Berhad losing 3.6 percent and rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp Bhd shedding 2.4 percent. Singapore stocks were little changed, with supermarket operator Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd declining 1.4 percent, while casino and gaming operator Genting Singapore Ltd lost 1 percent. Indonesian stocks shed early gains to trade lower. Cement maker PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk lost 2.6 percent. Gains in telecom stocks, particularly benchmark heavyweight PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, were offset by broader weakness in the industrial and material sectors. Meanwhile, Thailand shares edged higher, helped by energy stocks as crude oil prices rose. Benchmark heavyweight oil and gas refiner PTT PCL rose 0.5 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production PCL gained nearly 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0329 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3193.54 3195.87 -0.07 Bangkok 1631.51 1630.12 0.09 Manila 7731.52 7797.11 -0.84 Jakarta 6370.395 6383.068 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1671.3 1679.9 -0.51 Ho Chi Minh 985.21 985.25 0.00 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3193.54 3068.76 4.07 Bangkok 1631.51 1563.88 4.32 Manila 7731.52 7,466.02 3.56 Jakarta 6370.395 6,194.50 2.84 Kuala Lumpur 1671.3 1690.58 -1.14 Ho Chi Minh 985.21 892.54 10.38 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)