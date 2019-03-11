Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as weak U.S. employment data adds to global growth fears

Rashmi Ashok

    * Investors cautious ahead of data-heavy week
    * Focus on Sino-U.S. trade talks, Brexit vote
    * Philippines top loser in the region

    By Rashmi Ashok
    March 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged lower on Monday after weak U.S. employment data raised
worries over the strength of the global economy, while a
data-heavy week curbed risk appetite in the region as well.
    Broader Asian markets slipped after data showed that
headline U.S. job growth stalled in February to register the
smallest gain since September 2017, rattling investors who were
still reeling from weak trade data posted by China on
Friday.
    "Asian markets are likely to trade with a more cautious tone
today as investors digest the U.S. nonfarm payrolls and
unemployment data and look forward to a potentially choppy risk
appetite for the week ahead," OCBC said in a note.
    Investors in Southeast Asian markets now await a slew of
data in the week ahead, including Philippine and Indonesian
trade data, as well as details about Sino-U.S. trade talks and
crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament.
    Philippine shares were the top losers in Southeast
Asia, dragged mainly by financials. BDO Unibank Inc and
Bank of the Philippine Islands shed 1.3 percent and 1.4
percent, respectively.
    Malaysian shares slipped, with medical equipment
manufacturer Hartalega Holdings Berhad losing 3.6
percent and rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp Bhd
 shedding 2.4 percent.
    Singapore stocks were little changed, with
supermarket operator Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd
 declining 1.4 percent, while casino and gaming
operator Genting Singapore Ltd lost 1 percent.
    Indonesian stocks shed early gains to trade lower.
Cement maker PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk lost
2.6 percent.
    Gains in telecom stocks, particularly benchmark heavyweight
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, were offset by
broader weakness in the industrial and material sectors.
    Meanwhile, Thailand shares edged higher, helped by
energy stocks as crude oil prices rose.
    Benchmark heavyweight oil and gas refiner PTT PCL
rose 0.5 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production PCL
 gained nearly 1 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0329 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3193.54   3195.87         -0.07
 Bangkok                1631.51   1630.12         0.09
 Manila                 7731.52   7797.11         -0.84
 Jakarta                6370.395  6383.068        -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur           1671.3    1679.9          -0.51
 Ho Chi Minh            985.21    985.25          0.00
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3193.54   3068.76         4.07
 Bangkok                1631.51   1563.88         4.32
 Manila                 7731.52   7,466.02        3.56
 Jakarta                6370.395  6,194.50        2.84
 Kuala Lumpur           1671.3    1690.58         -1.14
 Ho Chi Minh            985.21    892.54          10.38
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
