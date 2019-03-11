Noticias de Mercados
March 11, 2019 / 9:55 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as weak U.S. jobs data deepens global growth concerns

Rashmi Ashok

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Philippines top loser, slips over 1 pct
    * Investors cautious amid Sino-U.S. talks, Brexit vote
    * Malaysia closes at over 2-month low

    By Rashmi Ashok
    March 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks slipped on
Monday, with Philippines losing most as weak U.S. employment
data following last week's disappointing China trade data
aggravated concerns about a slowdown in global growth.
    Shares in the region fell after data showed that headline
U.S. jobs growth stalled in February to register the smallest
gain since September 2017, rattling investors who were still
reeling from weak trade data posted by China on Friday.

    Philippine stocks were the worst performers in the
region, shedding over 1 percent as heavyweights like SM
Investments Corp and BDO Unibank Inc came under
pressure.     
    "Investors are starting to become concerned about a
significant economic slowdown over the next two years, and this
will have an impact on risk assets like equities... the outlook
is not very bright for some of the major economies, especially
China," said Fio Dejesus, equity research analyst at RCBC
Securities.
    Top drags on the index among financials were Bank of the
Philippine Islands, which fell 2.7 percent, and
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, which shed 2
percent.
    A weak economic data from China, which is Southeast Asia's
largest trading partner, has hit sentiment and stoked worries in
the region over an economic slowdown amid Beijing's damaging
trade war with the United States.
    Malaysian shares also shed nearly 1 percent to end
at an over 2-month low, with glove manufacturers Hartalega
Holdings Ltd and Top Glove Corp Ltd shedding
about nearly 5 and 3 percent respectively.
    Indonesian stocks edged lower, dragged by material
and financial stocks such as paper manufacturer PT Indah Kiat
Pulp & Paper Tbk and lender PT Bank Mega Tbk
.
    Singapore's index also inched down, with top
percentage loser Singapore Exchange Ltd down about 3.7
percent. 
    Investors await a slew of economic data this week, including
trade figures from the Philippines and Malaysia amid a
high-stakes Brexit vote in the UK parliament and Sino-U.S. trade
negotiations.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3191.42   3195.87         -0.14
 Bangkok                1627.43   1630.12         -0.17
 Manila                 7708.72   7797.11         -1.13
 Jakarta                6366.434  6383.068        -0.26
 Kuala Lumpur           1664.63   1679.9          -0.91
 Ho Chi Minh            984.6     985.25          -0.07
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3191.42   3068.76         4.00
 Bangkok                1627.43   1563.88         4.06
 Manila                 7708.72   7,466.02        3.25
 Jakarta                6366.434  6,194.50        2.78
 Kuala Lumpur           1664.63   1690.58         -1.53
 Ho Chi Minh            984.6     892.54          10.31
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay
Sinha)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below