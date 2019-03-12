SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite

* Singapore races past 3200 resistance level, up 1 pct * Wall St rally, changes to Brexit deal raise investor confidence By Rashmi Ashok March 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rallied on Tuesday, with Singapore leading gains, as sentiment across broader Asia lifted after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal, boosting appetite for riskier assets. News that European Commission agreed to additional assurances in an updated Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, ahead of a vote in the British parliament, lent support to Asian stocks. In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, following a rally on Wall Street overnight. Singapore's index led the rally, jumping about 1 percent to 3,221.92, with with financial and industrial stocks notching strong gains. "The STI fell 0.14 percent to close at a fresh five-week low of 3,191.42 yesterday, but may regain the 3,200 resistance handle today amid renewed Brexit hopes and Wall Street's recovery overnight," OCBC said in a note. Edible oils company Wilmar International Ltd was among top gainers, up 1.6 percent after signing a deal post market hours on Monday to acquire full control of bread and spreads maker Goodman Fielder. Financial stocks such as United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The Philippine benchmark ticked up, with industrial stocks largely driving gains. Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp edged up, while electric utilities provider Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc rose 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, the country's January trade data showed that exports slipped 1.7 percent and imports grew about 5.8 percent from the last year, widening the country's trade deficit slightly. Vietnam's index advanced 0.7 percent, with real estate stocks largely fuelling the index. Vingroup JSC firmed while Vincom Retail JSC rose 1.6 percent. Malaysia's index rose, boosted by stocks such as aluminium manufacturer Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad which rose 2.6 percent and lender RHB Bank Berhad which added 1.4 percent. Thai shares also traded higher, as the energy heavy index also benefitted from a jump in oil prices. However, Indonesia's benchmark was down 0.1 percent, dragged down by material stocks, with paper products maker PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk slipped 5.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0343 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3221.92 3191.42 0.96 Bangkok 1629.98 1627.43 0.16 Manila 7743.31 7708.72 0.45 Jakarta 6359.022 6366.434 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1668.83 1664.63 0.25 Ho Chi Minh 991.5 984.6 0.70 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3221.92 3068.76 4.99 Bangkok 1629.98 1563.88 4.23 Manila 7743.31 7,466.02 3.71 Jakarta 6359.022 6,194.50 2.66 Kuala Lumpur 1668.83 1690.58 -1.29 Ho Chi Minh 991.5 892.54 11.09 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)