SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises after Fitch affirms rating; others subdued

* Indonesia gained from improved risk appetite towards emerging markets - Fitch * Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edge lower By Rashmi Ashok March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on Thursday after Fitch affirmed Jakarta's rating with a stable outlook, while other southeast Asian markets struggled as investors turned cautious amid mixed economic data from China. The main Jakarta stock index, which had traded sideways early in the day, settled 0.6 percent higher after the global ratings agency affirmed the country's credit rating at 'BBB' with its outlook as stable. "Indonesia has benefitted from improved global risk appetite towards emerging markets following the U.S. Fed's shift to more dovish monetary policy communication late last year," the agency noted. The agency added that Indonesia's ratings balance a favourable GDP growth outlook and a small government debt burden with external challenges. Boosting the index were consumers stocks. Paper product makers Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk rose 3.1 percent while Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk gained 6.1 percent. Singapore index pared losses to end little changed as lenders UOL Group Ltd rose 1.8 percent while DBS Group Holdings Ltd added 0.5 percent. Vietnamese stocks rose as utilities and industrial stocks boosted the index, but gains were capped by a drop in consumer shares. Oil and gas refiner Petrovietnam Gas JSC rose 0.7 percent, while construction company Coteccons Construction advanced 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines lost ground as caution took hold after mixed data emerged from China. China's January-February industrial output slipped to a 17-year low, but investment picked up pace during the period as the government boosted road and rail projects in a bid to avert a slowdown. Philippine shares were dragged by industrial heavyweights such as JG Summit Holdings Inc and SM Investments Corp. Malaysian stocks also edged lower, with telecommunications major Axiata Group Berhad losing about 1.4 percent. Consumer stocks such as Home Product Center PCL and Siam Makro PCL dragged the Thai index lower . For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3197.92 3195.59 0.07 Bangkok 1635.88 1639.67 -0.23 Manila 7750.42 7766.15 -0.20 Jakarta 6413.266 6377.575 0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1674.52 1678.24 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 1008.44 1005.41 0.30 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3197.92 3068.76 4.21 Bangkok 1635.88 1563.88 4.60 Manila 7750.42 7,466.02 3.81 Jakarta 6413.266 6,194.50 3.53 Kuala Lumpur 1674.52 1690.58 -0.95 Ho Chi Minh 1008.44 892.54 12.99 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)