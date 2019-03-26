Noticias de Mercados
March 26, 2019 / 9:59 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 19 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher as U.S. recession fears recede

Shanima A

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Broader Asia shares ex-Japan up 0.2 pct
    * Cautiously-optimistic view on Spore's manufacturing
environment-
analyst

    By Shanima A
    March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks edged
higher on Tuesday, with Indonesia adding 0.9 percent, as worries
over a U.S. recession ebbed after Treasury yields rose.
    Sentiment continued to remain fragile, however, over
inversion of the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield curve, an indicator
of impending recession in the world's largest economy. Equities
around the world witnessed a sharp selloff on Monday on fears
over global economic growth.
    However, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield came
off late-2017 lows and edged up to 2.442 percent, sending the
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 0.2 percent higher after a 1.4 percent loss in
the previous session.
    Indonesian stocks, the top performer in the region,
climbed 0.9 percent, boosted by gains in consumer staples and
financials. 
    Shares of cigarettes maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT
gained 2.9 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT added 1.4 percent.
    Singapore shares added 0.6 percent, with conglomerate
Jardine Matheson Holdings rising 1.2 percent.
    The country's manufacturing output in February expanded
slightly, rising 0.7 percent from a year earlier.
    OCBC Bank in a note forecast a "lacklustre view of the
manufacturing momentum for 1Q19 in the light of the dampened
global growth prospects."
    Thai shares closed 0.4 percent higher despite data
showing the country's factory output in February slipped 1.6
percent, compared to a Reuters poll forecasting a 0.5 percent
decline.
    Financials and energy stocks led the index higher, with oil
and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production PCL
rising 0.8 percent and Kasikornbank PCL edging 1.1
percent higher.
    In Philippines, the benchmark index gained 0.6
percent, bolstered by industrial sector. Heavyweights SM
Investments Corp and JG Summit Holdings added
1.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
    Vietnam shares, however, bucked the trend and ended
marginally lower, hurt by losses in utilities and real estate
stocks.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                                   
 Market             Current     Previous Close   Pct Move
 Singapore          3200.28     3182.92          0.55
 Bangkok            1632.32     1625.91          0.39
 Manila             7907.03     7863.02          0.56
 Jakarta            6469.999    6411.251         0.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1649.94     1649.15          0.05
 Ho Chi Minh        969.79      970.07           -0.03
                                                 
 Change on year                                  
 Market             Current     End 2017         Pct Move
 Singapore          3200.28     3068.76          4.29
 Bangkok            1632.32     1563.88          4.38
 Manila             7907.03     8558.42          -7.61
 Jakarta            6469.999    6194.498         4.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1649.94     1690.58          -2.40
 Ho Chi Minh        969.79      984.24           -1.47
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay
Sinha)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below