SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on U.S. recession risks; Philippines ends at 1-week low

* Malaysia falls to over 3-mth lows * Thailand's opposition parties claim majority in vote * U.S.-China trade talks to resume on Thursday By Shanima A March 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors remained concerned about a potential recession in the United States, with Philippines declining to a one-week trough. Sentiment remained fragile though the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose as high as 2.432 percent from Monday's 15-month low. Investors were spooked as the yield curve continued to be inverted as this phenomenon has preceded every U.S. recession over the past 50 years. Markets were also looking out for the latest round of high-level trade talks between the U.S. and Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner China that is scheduled to start on Thursday in Beijing. Local bourses have witnessed hefty fund outflows since the start of trade negotiations between the world's two biggest economies. Philippine shares lost 0.6 percent, with financial stocks leading the declines. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co dropped 2.2 percent. Shares of conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc were among the top drags on the index and fell to more than three-week lows after the company reported a fall in annual core net income. Malaysian shares declined to more than three-month lows, with Public Bank Bhd shedding 1.4 percent. The central bank on Wednesday lowered its economic growth expectation for this year and forecast a significant drop in export expansion due to a slowdown in the global economy and the U.S.-China trade war. Singapore shares reversed gains to end 0.1 percent lower. Thailand ended marginally lower. With final results of the first election since 2014 army coup still delayed, investors were assessing political uncertainty in the country. In the latest development, opposition of seven parties claimed it had won a majority in the lower house of parliament. However, the opposition alliance would still fall short of being able to elect a prime minister. Defying the trend, Vietnam shares advanced 0.6 percent. Tran Minh Hoang, chief economist at Vietcombank Securities, said technical recovery of some largecap banks and real estate stocks pushed the index higher. "Despite going against the common trend of the region today, we view that the market's sentiment is still skeptical in general, although panic selling is unlikely to be seen," he added. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3198.39 3200.28 -0.06 Bangkok 1629.4 1632.32 -0.18 Manila 7861.05 7907.03 -0.58 Jakarta 6444.738 6469.999 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1642.73 1649.94 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 975.91 969.79 0.63 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3198.39 3068.76 4.22 Bangkok 1629.4 1563.88 4.19 Manila 7861.05 8558.42 -8.15 Jakarta 6444.738 6194.498 4.04 Kuala Lumpur 1642.73 1690.58 -2.83 Ho Chi Minh 975.91 984.24 -0.85 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Shreejay Sinha)