SE Asia Stocks-Most up on bargain hunting; Malaysia slips on cbank outlook

* U.S.-China trade talks to resume on Thursday * Malaysian shares at 3-month low By Shanima A March 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Thursday on bargain hunting and some progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while the Malaysian index hit its lowest in more than three months after the central bank's gloomy growth outlook for this year. Bank Negara Malaysia in its annual report on Wednesday had lowered its economic growth expectation for 2019 to 4.3-4.8 percent from an earlier forecast of 4.9 percent growth. Malaysian index was down over 0.1 percent, hitting its lowest since Dec. 20, 2018. Shares of oil palm planter Sime Darby Plantation Bhd were among the major decliners on the index, dipping nearly 2 percent. "Key headwinds to growth include the external sector as the global outlook weakens and potential commodity-related supply disruptions, while domestic private activity remains the main driver of growth albeit at a moderated pace," UOB said in a note. Investors were also on the lookout for the outcome of high-level trade talks between the United States and Southeast Asia's largest trading partner China, which are scheduled to start later in the day in Beijing. Meanwhile, U.S. officials told Reuters that the world's two biggest economies have made progress in all areas under discussion in trade talks, but sticking points remain. "We should see more mixed trading as we head into the end of the quarter with portfolio rebalancing driving market direction. The US treasury yield curve inverted further these couple of days. This has led to some selling," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. "Yet, some market players are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut rates, leading to some bargain hunting as well." The Philippine index gained 0.2 percent, supported by gains in real estate and financial stocks. Index heavy-weight Ayala Land Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands rose more than 1 percent each. Financials and material sectors pushed the Indonesian benchmark 0.2 percent higher. Shares of cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT were leading the gains on the index rising more than 4.5 percent. Singapore index rose 0.3 percent, with conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, were 0.9 percent and 1 percent higher, respectively. Thailand shares were flat marginally up 0.02 percent. An unofficial final results of the country's first election since 2014 is expected to be released on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0415 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3206.44 3198.39 0.25 Bangkok 1629.55 1629.4 0.01 Manila 7877.03 7861.05 0.20 Jakarta 6451.735 6444.738 0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1640.98 1642.73 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 978.93 975.91 0.31 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3206.44 3068.76 4.49 Bangkok 1629.55 1563.88 4.20 Manila 7877.03 7,466.02 5.51 Jakarta 6451.735 6,194.50 4.15 Kuala Lumpur 1640.98 1690.58 -2.93 Ho Chi Minh 978.93 892.54 9.68 (Reporting by Shanima A; Editing by Rashmi Aich)