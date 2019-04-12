SE Asia Stocks-Most fall, investors cautious ahead of China trade data

* Singapore Q1 GDP slows from previous year * Malaysia set to snap three straight session of losses * Risk sentiment curbed by slowing global growth worries By Shreya Mariam Job April 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Friday, with Philippines slipping the most, as investors exercised caution ahead of China's March trade data and a slower first quarter GDP growth in Singapore added to global growth worries. China's exports are expected to have rebounded in March after a sharp drop in February, while imports likely shrank for a fourth straight month but at a more modest pace, a Reuters poll showed. "China trade balance readings... will set the tone for Asia trading. As trade tensions between the U.S. and China cools, investors are keen to see alleviation in China's export activities, which had fallen sharply last month," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets. The Philippine index led losses in the region with a 0.4 percent fall, hurt by industrial and real estate stocks. Shares of International Container Terminal Services Inc dropped 4 percent after an article on BusinessWorld stated that the company is negotiating with banks for the possible acquisition of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines' assets. Singapore shares slipped into the red after disappointing first quarter GDP data, with industrials dragging the index. From the year ago, Singapore's GDP grew 1.3 percent in the first quarter, below the 1.5 percent expansion forecast by a Reuters poll. Following this, Singapore's central bank on kept its monetary settings unchanged. The central bank also cut its 2019 core inflation forecast to 1 to 2 percent, from 1.5 to 2.5 percent previously. Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd declined 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. "The Singapore economy as a small open economy is seen as a harbinger for the other regional growth prints to come," an OCBC note said. With slowing growth fears weighing on the investors, trading was range-bound across Southeast Asian stock markets. However, Malaysian shares edged higher after a report www.mysinchew.com/node/121253 stated that the government is due to sign a new agreement with China for the East Coast Rail Link project, which would boost investment growth in the country. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0349 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3326.18 3330.82 -0.14 Bangkok 1657.69 1659.09 -0.08 Manila 7921.34 7955.8 -0.43 Jakarta 6415.4 6410.166 0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1627.09 1624.23 0.18 Ho Chi Minh 982.68 985.95 -0.33 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3326.18 3068.76 8.39 Bangkok 1657.69 1563.88 6.00 Manila 7921.34 7,466.02 6.10 Jakarta 6415.4 6,194.50 3.57 Kuala Lumpur 1627.09 1690.58 -3.76 Ho Chi Minh 982.68 892.54 10.10 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)