SE Asia Stocks-Rise on signs of recovery in Chinese economy

* Indonesia up after 3 straight sessions of losses * Singapore heads for 5th straight session of gains By Shreya Mariam Job April 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday as upbeat trade and credit data from China pointed to a healing economy amid concerns about global economic growth, while positive headlines on Sino-U.S. trade talks boosted investor sentiment as well. China's new bank loans rebounded in March, rising far more than expected. Exports also bounced back in March but imports shrank for a fourth straight month and at a sharper pace, painting a mixed picture of the economy. "Trading at the onset of the week may be dictated by positive risk appetite levels... as investors continue to sift for signs of recovery in the Chinese economy," said Emmanuel Ng, a FX strategist at OCBC Bank, in a note. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday a U.S.-China trade agreement would go "way beyond" previous efforts to open China's markets to U.S. companies and hoped that the two sides were "close to the final round" of negotiations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 percent. Indonesian shares were headed for their first session of gain in four ahead of March trade data, with financial and consumer stocks leading the rally. Indonesia probably swung back to a trade deficit in March after the previous month's surprise surplus, as imports likely fell less sharply than exports did, a Reuters poll showed. Except for February, Southeast Asia's largest economy has had a trade deficit every month since October. Bank Central Asia gained 0.2 percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk Pt firmed 1 percent. Malaysian shares rose for a second straight session, buoyed by material and telecom stocks. Chemicals producer Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose nearly 1 percent and telecom service provider Maxis Bhd added 1.3 percent. Singapore shares extended gains into a fifth session on telecom and technology stocks. Meanwhile, Philippine shares reversed early gains, dragged by consumer and industrial stocks. Thailand and Vietnam stock markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS at 0325 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3333.01 3331.98 0.03 Manila 7862.6 7880.82 -0.23 Jakarta 6418.459 6405.866 0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1633.82 1630.17 0.22 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3333.01 3068.76 8.61 Manila 7862.6 7,466.02 5.31 Jakarta 6418.459 6,194.50 3.62 Kuala Lumpur 1633.82 1690.58 -3.36 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)