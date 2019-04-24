SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher in line with U.S. rally, Vietnam leads pack

* Vietnam posts best session in about 6 weeks * Malaysia ends at 2-week high on bargain buying By Ambar Warrick April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, led by Vietnam, as an earnings driven rally in U.S. stocks spurred buying, despite broader Asian equities running out of steam by the day's end. Wall Street indices scaled record highs overnight and prompted early gains across most Asian bourses, although residual fears over global growth and Chinese stimulus slowly crept back into markets. "Apparently, we are stuck in a stock market rally that no one likes as you would be troubled to find another record-breaking U.S. session that was received with such low spirited appeal from Asian investors," Stephen Innes, managing partner and head of trading at SPI Asset Management, said in a note. Still, most regional markets held on to the day's gains, with the Vietnam index ending up 0.9 percent at a one-week high in its best session since March 12. Strong U.S. corporate earnings are positive for Vietnam, which serves as a manufacturing hub for a number of American companies. Vietnam Dairy Products JSC and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam were among the top boosts to the index for the day. The Malaysian benchmark ended at a two-week high on bargain buying in most major sectors. Financials and consumer non-staples were among the top boosts for the day. Public Bank ended up 0.2 percent, while Sime Darby Plantation closed around 1 percent higher. The Philippine index closed 0.4 percent higher on strength in industrial and real estate stocks. Industrial conglomerate SM Investments Corp gained 2.2 percent, while Ayala Land Inc closed at a record peak. Ayala Land was among the biggest boosts to the index after it outlined plans to raise about $500 million through what would be the Philippine's first real estate investment trust public offering. Ayala Land's parent, Ayala Corp, also ended about 2 percent higher and pushed up the benchmark. The Indonesian benchmark, however, ended slightly lower on profit taking in consumer staples and financial stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3362.43 3353.47 0.27 Bangkok 1673.43 1671.31 0.13 Manila 7846.99 7818.93 0.36 Jakarta 6447.885 6462.822 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1638.01 1627.44 0.65 Ho Chi Minh 976.92 968 0.92 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3362.43 3068.76 9.57 Bangkok 1673.43 1563.88 7.01 Manila 7846.99 7466.02 5.10 Jakarta 6447.885 6194.498 4.09 Kuala Lumpur 1638.01 1690.58 -3.11 Ho Chi Minh 976.92 892.54 9.45 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bangalore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)