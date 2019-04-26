SE Asia Stocks-Most fall in light-volume trade ahead of U.S. growth data

* Singapore set for best weekly gaining streak in 7 years * Indonesia cuts losses on telecom, healthcare stocks By Ambar Warrick April 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets trickled lower on Friday ahead of first-quarter U.S. growth data as investors feared heavy foreign fund outflows after a perceived stronger reading. A string of solid numbers has led analysts to revise up their forecasts for U.S. growth and the latest median polled by Reuters is for an annualised 2.0 percent. Broader Asian equities were subdued and the dollar held near two-year highs against the euro on speculation that data later in the day will show the U.S. economy outperforming the rest of the developed world. "With such a mixed bag of results from Wall Street overnight and heavyweight GDP data due this evening, regional markets could adopt a cautious approach today, preferring to continue lightening risk after an extended bullish run," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore, said in a note. Trading volumes in local markets were well below their 30-day averages. Singapore shares edged higher, led by bourse operator Singapore Exchange on strong earnings, and were headed for a seventh straight weekly gain, in what could be their best streak of weekly gains since February 2012. Indonesian shares cut early losses on strength in telecommunication and healthcare stocks. Financial and consumer stocks were the top losers, with Unilever Indonesia extending losses to a four-month low, and serving as the biggest drag on the benchmark. The key Jakarta stock index was down about 2.2 percent for the week, its worst since October 2018. A bulk of the weakness in the index was driven by an extended sell-down of consumer staples. Thai shares traded lower for the day, dragged by energy and telecommunication stocks, and were set to snap three straight weekly gains. Total Access Communication PCL declined nearly 5 percent, while oil and gas producer PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell 1.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0312 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3352.85 3350.28 0.08 Bangkok 1669.91 1673.32 -0.20 Manila 7866.32 7894.45 -0.36 Jakarta 6359.285 6372.787 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1633.94 1635.68 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 974.88 974.13 0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3352.85 3068.76 9.26 Bangkok 1669.91 1563.88 6.78 Manila 7866.32 7466.02 5.36 Jakarta 6359.285 6194.498 2.66 Kuala Lumpur 1633.94 1690.58 -3.35 Ho Chi Minh 974.88 892.54 9.23 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)