REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Fall on sudden spike in U.S.-China trade tensions

(Corrects to add dropped words 'of dollars' in paragraph 1) * Trump threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese imports * Singapore leads losses By Nikhil Subba May 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks plunged on Monday as trade tensions between the world's two largest economies spiked after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports worth hundreds of billions of dollars this week. Trump pressed China to reach a trade deal by threatening to raise tariffs on $200 billion of goods to 25 percent come Friday from 10 percent, while further targeting billions more, negating all recent progress made in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. China, the biggest trading partner of Southeast Asia, was considering cancelling a round of U.S. talks set for this week because of Trump's comments, the Wall Street Journal reported. "Needless to say, trade tremors have overtaken as the dominant driver, as the instinctive bolt to safe-refuge trades emerged as a consequence," Mizuho's Vishnu Varathan said in a note to clients. Gold prices spiked 3.9 percent in safe-haven buying while the Japanese Yen rose 0.5 percent against the dollar, following Trump's comments. The Singapore index, which is highly exposed to the U.S.-China trade tensions, led losses in the region, falling as much as 3.4 percent to 3,278.15, its lowest level since April 2. Financials led broad-based declines, with lender DBS Group falling about 4 percent. The Indonesian stock market shed 1.4 percent ahead of the nation's first-quarter GDP data due later in the day. Engineering and construction company Meta Epsi Tbk was the top loser, sinking 16.5 percent, followed by sea transportation company Humpuss Intermoda which lost 12.5 percent. An index of the 45 most-liquid stocks in the country fell as much as 2.4 percent, indicating high volatility. Malaysian and Philippine stocks were both trading about half a percent lower. Both nations are expecting economic data releases and policy rate meetings this week. Thai markets were closed on Monday on account of a national holiday marking the coronation of the Thai monarch King Maha Vajiralongkorn. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0340 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3037.9 3068.76 -1.01 Bangkok 1569.47 1563.88 0.36 Manila 7488.29 7466.02 0.30 Jakarta 6185.2 6194.498 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1675.87 1690.58 -0.87 Ho Chi Minh 896.31 892.54 0.42 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3037.9 3068.76 -1.01 Bangkok 1569.47 1563.88 0.36 Manila 7488.29 7466.02 0.30 Jakarta 6185.2 6194.498 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1675.87 1690.58 -0.87 Ho Chi Minh 896.31 892.54 0.42 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)