SE Asia Stocks-Philippines biggest loser on weak growth data; trade deal jitters remain

* Philippines biggest loser; cenbank cuts interest rate by 25bp * Markets to be in risk-off mood till trade clarity emerges - analyst By Nikhil Subba May 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock index closed more than 2 percent lower on Thursday on disappointing growth data, while all its peers in Southeast Asia fell amid worries over salvaging the U.S.-China trade deal before fresh U.S. tariff hikes set in. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is heading a delegation scheduled to hold talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington on Thursday and Friday, as China attempts to scrape out a deal to avert an additional 25 percent U.S. tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, set to take effect on Friday. China also threatened to retaliate if Trump's tariffs came into force, and said it is fully prepared to defend its interests in its tussle with the United States, which added to fears of an escalation in the months-long U.S.-China trade dispute. "The markets are likely to be in risk-off mood until we get clarity on the outcome of trade talks, which will likely spark higher volatility in either direction," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. China's central bank on Thursday said new lending in the month of April grew at a much slower pace than anticipated, prompting analysts to expect further policy easing to support the world's no. 2 economy, which as been reeling under slowing growth. The Philippine index, which was the biggest loser in the region, closed 2.2 percent lower, with industrials and consumer non-cyclicals as top drags, following a slower-than-expected first quarter growth in the economy. The weak data prompted the archipelago's central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Thursday to support growth. Indonesian stocks ended the session 1.1 percent lower, weighed down by property developer Binakarya Jaya Abadi's 20 percent plunge and e-commerce firm Kioson Komersial's 16 percent drop. Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo pledged on Thursday to slim the government in his second term and cut red tape hampering investment to boost economic reform in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Malaysia's index fell 0.9 percent to their lowest since April 18 at close, dragged down by shares of financial services provider AMMB Holdings which ended 2.6 percent lower and resort operator Genting Malaysia Berhad which fell 2.5 percent. Singapore's benchmark fell 0.5 percent to its lowest since April 2, led by utilitties and oil stocks, while Thai stocks backtracked on earlier gains to end 0.3 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3269.7 3283.84 -0.43 Bangkok 1646.8 1654.01 -0.44 Manila 7755.62 7926.69 -2.16 Jakarta 6198.804 6270.202 -1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1618.53 1633.55 -0.92 Ho Chi Minh 947.01 951.22 -0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3269.7 3068.76 6.55 Bangkok 1646.8 1563.88 5.30 Manila 7755.62 8558.42 -9.38 Jakarta 6198.804 6194.498 0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1618.53 1690.58 -4.26 Ho Chi Minh 947.01 984.24 -3.78 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Rashmi Aich)