SE Asia Stocks-Fall tracking broader sell-off on trade war fears

* Banking stocks drag Indonesia down * Singapore closes at nearly 8-mth low * Thai stocks at their lowest close in nearly two weeks By Soumyajit Saha Aug 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended lower on Monday, tracking a broader Asian sell-off, as the United States and China slapped retaliatory tariffs on each other over the weekend in further escalation of a protracted trade war. Though both the countries sought to ease trade war tensions on Monday, with Beijing calling for calm and U.S. President Donald Trump predicting a deal, local markets seemed to shrug off the optimism. Washington on Friday added an extra 5% duty on about $500 billion worth of Chinese goods, retorting the Chinese imposition of an extra 10% tariff on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods earlier that day. "Asia and Pacific markets, especially those with high beta to China growth and world trade, which is basically all of them, are facing possibly their worst single down day of the year today," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA said in a note to clients. China is Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner. Quantifying risks related to the escalation of the trade war will be difficult, but exports and growth outlooks will be weakened further as recession risks grow, Mizuho bank said in a note to clients. Thai stocks fell to its lowest close in nearly two weeks, hurt by losses in energy and financial sectors. Lender Kasikornbank PCL was down 1.6%, while gas explorer and supplier PTT PCL lost 3.5%. Industrial and financial stocks weighed on the Singapore benchmark index, as it closed at its lowest in almost eight months. Lender DBS Group Holdings fell 1.2%, while conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings lost 2.5%. The city-state's July industrial production dropped 0.4% year-on-year, but the fall was much narrower than broader forecasts. Production had contracted 8.1% in June, according to revised figures from the Singapore Economic Development Board. Malaysian shares snapped two consecutive sessions of gains to fall on Monday. The index was hurt most by heavyweights such as Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd and Petronas Gas Bhd, which lost 4.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Indonesian stocks also fell to close at a near two-week low, dragged down by losses in the banking sector. Bank Mandiri (Persero) was down 1.7%, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) lost 1.6%. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks was down 0.8% The Philippines index was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3065.33 3110.35 -1.45 Bangkok 1622.73 1646.68 -1.45 Jakarta 6214.51 6255.597 -0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1600.53 1609.33 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 982.88 992.45 -0.96 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3065.33 3068.76 -0.11 Bangkok 1622.73 1563.88 3.76 Manila 7889.41 7,466.02 5.67 Jakarta 6214.51 6,194.50 0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1600.53 1690.58 -5.33 Ho Chi Minh 982.88 892.54 10.12 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; editing by Uttaresh.V)