SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as traders seek clarity on Sino-U.S. trade war

* Vietnam snaps three sessions of losses * Energy and banking stocks lift Thai index * Inversion of U.S. yield curve stokes recession fears By Soumyajit Saha Aug 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded in a tight range on Wednesday as deeper worries about global economy dampened sentiment, while investors sought further clarity on the developments in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute. Trading volumes were a fraction of their monthly average after an deepening inversion in the U.S. yield curve sent market participants dashing for safe-haven assets such as gold and stoked fears of a recession. The U.S. yield curve inversion, a portent for several past U.S. recessions, sent Wall Street stocks tumbling down on Tuesday. "The suggestion (of a recession) is not outlandish," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. "After all, the U.S.-China trade conflict resolution prospects have dimmed and resultant recession risks have risen significantly after China's MoF openly called out Trump; exceptionally antagonistic for the China-U.S. engagement," the note added. China's foreign ministry on Tuesday denied any recent phone calls with U.S. officials, effectively refuting Washington's claim that there had been contact. Thai stocks recovered from previous session's losses, helped by gains in the energy and financial sector. Gas explorer and distributor PTT PCL was up 1.2%, while lender Kasikornbank advanced 1.9%. The energy sector was lifted by higher oil prices after an inventory report showed U.S. stockpiles fell more than expected, helping ease worries about economic slowdown. Indonesian shares lost momentum on Wednesday after the index rallied 1% in the previous session to close at a one-week high. Sentiment got a lift as gains in financial and consumer sectors helped the Vietnam index snap three sessions of losses. Heavyweights Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam jumped 1%, while beverage maker Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp rose 1.3%. Malaysian shares were flat after hitting their lowest close in four years in the previous session, while trading in the Philippine benchmark index was subdued. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 04:33 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3071.79 3067.52 0.14 Bangkok 1617.84 1615.47 0.15 Manila 7752.61 7747.38 0.07 Jakarta 6288.971 6278.171 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1589.47 1590.84 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 977.99 976.79 0.12 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3071.79 3068.76 0.10 Bangkok 1617.84 1563.88 3.45 Manila 7752.61 7,466.02 3.84 Jakarta 6288.971 6,194.50 1.53 Kuala Lumpur 1589.47 1690.58 -5.98 Ho Chi Minh 977.99 892.54 9.57 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)