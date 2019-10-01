Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises on banking, realty stocks; Thailand falls

    * Thailand declines on export forecast downgrade
    * Consumer, financial stocks drag down Indonesia
    * Banks, property developers weigh on Philippines

    Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks climbed on
Tuesday, driven by the property and banking sectors, while Thai
shares fell after dismal inflation data and an export
forecast downgrade cast doubts over the economy's strength.
    Property firms in Singapore advanced as a flash estimate
from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed overall prices of
private homes rose 0.9% in the third quarter from the preceding
three-month period.
    "Though there are no significant headlines, Singapore real
estate markets seem to be picking up the slack from Hong Kong
because of the tumult there," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific
market strategist at AxiTrader.
    "The market is also looking towards the government for
coming up with more plans for investment in infrastructure, and
this is adding up to the flavour."
    Real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd gained 0.9%,
while lender DBS Group Holdings advanced 1%.
    Thai shares fell after the country's shipping body
downgraded its 2019 export forecast to a decline of 1.5% from a
fall of 1%. Exports are a key driver of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy.
    Meanwhile, the annual headline consumer price index rose
0.32% in September year-on-year, less than expected and against
August's 0.52%.
    Oil and gas explorer PTT Pcl dropped 1.1%, while
lender Central Pattana lost 1.2%.
    Philippine stocks also fell, dragged primarily by the
banking and real estate sectors. Conglomerate Ayala Land Inc
 fell 2.6%, while Bank of the Philippine Islands
 lost 1%.
    "Lack of positive catalysts seems to be driving foreign
selling. The fundamentals in the economy are strong, but there
is a feeling that the strength will be difficult to maintain,"
said Jose L Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities.
    Indonesian shares declined, hurt by consumer and
financial stocks. 
    Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) fell 1.2%, while
instant noodle maker Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur was
0.8% lower.
    Data released earlier showed the annual inflation rate
slowed in September, rising 3.39% against 3.49% in August, but
comfortably remained in the central bank's target
range.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3146.03  3119.99         0.83
 Bangkok                1624.09  1637.22         -0.80
 Manila                 7739.86  7779.07         -0.50
 Jakarta                6138.25  6169.102        -0.50
 Kuala Lumpur           1589.44  1583.91         0.35
 Ho Chi Minh            999.59   996.56          0.30
                                                 
 Change so far in 2019                           
 Market                 Current  End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3146.03  3068.76         2.52
 Bangkok                1624.09  1563.88         3.85
 Manila                 7739.86  7,466.02        3.67
 Jakarta                6138.25  6,194.50        -0.91
 Kuala Lumpur           1589.44  1690.58         -5.98
 Ho Chi Minh            999.59   892.54          11.99
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
