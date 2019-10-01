SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises on banking, realty stocks; Thailand falls

* Thailand declines on export forecast downgrade * Consumer, financial stocks drag down Indonesia * Banks, property developers weigh on Philippines By Soumyajit Saha Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks climbed on Tuesday, driven by the property and banking sectors, while Thai shares fell after dismal inflation data and an export forecast downgrade cast doubts over the economy's strength. Property firms in Singapore advanced as a flash estimate from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed overall prices of private homes rose 0.9% in the third quarter from the preceding three-month period. "Though there are no significant headlines, Singapore real estate markets seem to be picking up the slack from Hong Kong because of the tumult there," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader. "The market is also looking towards the government for coming up with more plans for investment in infrastructure, and this is adding up to the flavour." Real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd gained 0.9%, while lender DBS Group Holdings advanced 1%. Thai shares fell after the country's shipping body downgraded its 2019 export forecast to a decline of 1.5% from a fall of 1%. Exports are a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Meanwhile, the annual headline consumer price index rose 0.32% in September year-on-year, less than expected and against August's 0.52%. Oil and gas explorer PTT Pcl dropped 1.1%, while lender Central Pattana lost 1.2%. Philippine stocks also fell, dragged primarily by the banking and real estate sectors. Conglomerate Ayala Land Inc fell 2.6%, while Bank of the Philippine Islands lost 1%. "Lack of positive catalysts seems to be driving foreign selling. The fundamentals in the economy are strong, but there is a feeling that the strength will be difficult to maintain," said Jose L Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities. Indonesian shares declined, hurt by consumer and financial stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) fell 1.2%, while instant noodle maker Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur was 0.8% lower. Data released earlier showed the annual inflation rate slowed in September, rising 3.39% against 3.49% in August, but comfortably remained in the central bank's target range. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3146.03 3119.99 0.83 Bangkok 1624.09 1637.22 -0.80 Manila 7739.86 7779.07 -0.50 Jakarta 6138.25 6169.102 -0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1589.44 1583.91 0.35 Ho Chi Minh 999.59 996.56 0.30 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3146.03 3068.76 2.52 Bangkok 1624.09 1563.88 3.85 Manila 7739.86 7,466.02 3.67 Jakarta 6138.25 6,194.50 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1589.44 1690.58 -5.98 Ho Chi Minh 999.59 892.54 11.99 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)