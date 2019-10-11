SE Asia Stocks-End higher as Sino-U.S. trade talks bolster risk appetite

* China, U.S. set for second day of high-level trade talks * Indonesia expected to post trade surplus for September * Philippines rises for week after three weeks of losses By Soumyajit Saha Oct 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday as risk sentiment was boosted by signs of progress in China-U.S. trade talks. China's foreign ministry said it hoped for more progress in trade consultations, while U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said negotiations were going "very, very good". Trump said he planned to host China's top negotiator and vice premier, Liu He, at the White House later on Friday. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said chances of a partial deal, with agreements on issues such as currencies and copyright protections, were higher. "The suspense of whether diplomatic furore, including the 'blacklist', would prematurely blow an interim deal out of the water appears to be assuaged, if not lifted," Mizuho bank said in a note to clients. "Key to this turn in sentiments was the revival of discussions on a currency deal; forming the basis for a quid pro quo suspension of tariff escalation." Indonesian stocks closed at their highest in more than a week, helped by heavyweights like Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna rise 3.7%. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose 1.5%. Indonesia is expected to post a trade surplus for a second straight month in September amid a slower pace of decline in exports and imports, a Reuters poll predicted ahead of official data out Tuesday. Real estate and consumer sectors lifted the Philippine index as it gained 1.9% for the week, after three weeks of declines. Property developer Ayala Land advanced 2.5%, while conglomerate SM Investments gained 1%. Thai stocks ended higher to close the week 1.3% firmer, helped by gains in the energy and utility sectors. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3113.97 3089.48 0.79 Bangkok 1626 1607.5 1.15 Manila 7849.94 7765.03 1.09 Jakarta 6105.8 6023.641 1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1556.84 1551.87 0.32 Ho Chi Minh 991.84 987.38 0.45 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3113.97 3068.76 1.47 Bangkok 1626 1563.88 3.97 Manila 7849.94 7,466.02 5.14 Jakarta 6105.8 6,194.50 -1.43 Kuala Lumpur 1556.84 1690.58 -7.91 Ho Chi Minh 991.84 892.54 11.13 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)