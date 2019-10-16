SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as Brexit optimism whets appetite; Philippines leads

* EU to determine whether to put deal before EU leaders' summit * Indonesia set to snap three sessions of gains * Singaporean banking stocks climb in line with U.S. lenders By Sameer Manekar Oct 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as hopes of a deal to avoid a disorderly British exit from the European Union and upbeat U.S. corporate numbers lifted sentiment, with Singapore trading at a two-week high. Officials and diplomats involved in negotiations over the acrimonious divorce between the world's fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading bloc said that differences over the terms of the split had narrowed significantly. Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected earnings from major U.S. lenders JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo boosted risk appetite, even as the International Monetary Fund downgraded its 2019 global growth forecast for a fifth time due to trade tensions. Financials and industrial sectors underpinned gains in Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index, with top lenders United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings climbing 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively. "Banks in the United States have surprised positively ... the positive impact is spilling over to the Singapore banks," Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities said. The Philippine index gathered steam after it posted on Tuesday its worst session in nearly a week. Real-estate stocks buoyed the benchmark Manila index, which is leading the gains in the region, with Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings adding 2.1% and 2%, respectively. Thai stocks were on track for a third straight session of gains, helped by industrial and financial sectoral boost. The Indonesian index shed early gains, and is on track to snap a three-session winning streak, helped by telecom and consumer sectors. Shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia slipped 0.5%, while Astra International dropped 0.8%. Telecom and utility sectors lifted Malaysia's benchmark index to its highest in two weeks. Electric utility firm Tenaga Nasional rose 0.4%, while mobile communication service provider Digi.Com Bhd advanced 1.3%, marking its best session in nearly five weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0432 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3134.8 3116.17 0.60 Bangkok 1632.25 1627.01 0.32 Manila 7896.06 7840.31 0.71 Jakarta 6147.025 6158.166 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1568.93 1566.23 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 996.02 993.05 0.30 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3134.8 3068.76 2.15 Bangkok 1632.25 1563.88 4.37 Manila 7896.06 7,466.02 5.76 Jakarta 6147.025 6,194.50 -0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1568.93 1690.58 -7.20 Ho Chi Minh 996.02 892.54 11.59 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)