SE Asia Stocks-Markets track Asian peers to end higher; Philippines leads gains

* Philippines at near 4-week high * Singapore hits over a two-week high * Indonesia posts fourth straight day of gains By Sameer Manekar Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, in line with Asian peers, as strong U.S. corporate earnings helped soothe concerns about a global slowdown, while a potential breakthrough in Brexit deal negotiations also aided sentiment. Major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo posted strong results on Tuesday. Meanwhile, officials involved in Brexit deal negotiations said that differences over the terms of the split had narrowed significantly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%. "Markets are being driven by pent-up demand after several weeks of jockeying between U.S. and China prior to last week's talks," Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital said. "In the longer term, existing tariffs will continue to drag on growth and cloud outlook." Leading gains in the region, Philippine stocks rose 1% to its highest level in nearly four weeks. Real estate and financial stocks were among the top performers, with SM Prime Holdings rising 1.4%, while Bank of the Philippine Islands advanced 1% on the back of strong third-quarter results. Singapore stocks hit over a two-week high due to gains in industrials and financials firms. Industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings and airport operator SATS Ltd strengthened 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively. Investors will now turn to the release of non-oil exports data for Singapore on Thursday. The city-state, like other trade-reliant Asian economies, has been hit hard by a prolonged U.S.-China tariff dispute and a downturn in the electronics sector. Meanwhile, the Thai benchmark index posted a third straight day of gains, boosted by utilities and industrials. Electricity producer Global Power Synergy rose 4.3%. Airports of Thailand climbed 2% to its highest in over 21 months. Malaysian stocks advanced 0.6%, buoyed by financial and telecommunication sectors, with Hong Leong Bank Bhd and Digi.Com Bhd adding 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Indonesian stocks ended 0.2% higher after swinging between positive and negative territory, while Vietnam stocks edged higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3134.71 3116.17 0.59 Bangkok 1634.46 1627.01 0.46 Manila 7915.3 7840.31 0.96 Jakarta 6169.592 6158.166 0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1574.9 1566.23 0.55 Ho Chi Minh 994.46 993.05 0.14 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3134.71 3068.76 2.15 Bangkok 1634.46 1563.88 4.51 Manila 7915.3 7,466.02 6.02 Jakarta 6169.592 6,194.50 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1574.9 1690.58 -6.84 Ho Chi Minh 994.46 892.54 11.42 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)