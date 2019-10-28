SE Asia Stocks-Most tick up on trade deal hopes, Philippines gains most

* U.S., China "close to finalising" some parts of trade agreement * Thailand cuts 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8% * Philippines leads regional gains By Sameer Manekar Oct 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday fuelled by hopes that a partial Sino-U.S. trade deal was on track to be signed between Washington and Beijing in November. Officials from the United States and China said they were "close to finalising" some parts of a trade agreement next month after high-level telephone discussions on Friday. However, the unpredictable nature of developments during trade talks in the past kept investors on edge. "It’s not the all-encompassing deal that would really sort things out between the world’s two biggest economies. But it is a clear indication that – at least for the moment – hostilities are in hiatus," Greg McKenna, strategist and founder at Australia-based McKenna Macro, wrote in a note. Focus this week will centre on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Oct. 30, where a rate cut is expected, according to a Reuters poll. Philippines stocks led gains in the region, adding 0.3%, with heavyweights BDO Unibank and Metropolitan Bank and Trust advancing 2.8% and 3.1%, respectively. Indonesia's benchmark index rose 0.2%, recovering from its biggest fall in over a month in the previous session. Consumer firms were the biggest gainers on the index, with Unilever Indonesia and Tifico Fiber Indonesia rising 0.8% and 15.1%. Thai stocks advanced 0.2%, recovering from a nearly 1% drop earlier in the session. Thailand's finance ministry cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.0% projected in August, due mainly to declining exports. A senior commerce ministry official said Thailand will pursue negotiations with the United States over its suspension of duty-free preferences on imports of Thai goods, which could lead to Thai exporters possibly incurring losses of up to 1.8 billion baht ($59.68 million) per year. Meanwhile, the country's largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement PCL gained 1.4%. The company announced plans on Monday for the initial public offering of its packaging unit. Singapore and Malaysia markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1596.48 1593.28 0.20 Manila 7946.53 7922.5 0.30 Jakarta 6265.384 6252.345 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 996.48 996.57 -0.01 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3185.53 3068.76 3.81 Bangkok 1596.48 1563.88 2.08 Manila 7946.53 7,466.02 6.44 Jakarta 6265.384 6,194.50 1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1570 1690.58 -7.13 Ho Chi Minh 996.48 892.54 11.65 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)