SE Asia Stocks-Most trade in narrow range ahead of Fed decision; Singapore gains

* U.S. cenbank decision later in the day * Singapore stocks lead gains in the region * Philippine shares fall on consumer, industrial stocks By Anushka Trivedi Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets moved in a thin range on Wednesday, amid gains in Singapore shares, as cautious investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The U.S. central bank is expected dish out a quarter percentage-point rate cut for the third time this year, expectations of which have bolstered global equities over the past few weeks. OCBC analysts said in a note that while policy easing has largely been priced in, "uncertainty remains if it would be a hawkish rate cut with Jerome Powell signalling a wait and see mode from here". Adding to the cautious mood was a Reuters report that an interim trade deal between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected. Philippine shares fell as consumer and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark. Heavyweight SM Investments Corp slipped 0.9% and conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc fell 2.5%. The Malaysian bourse was flat, with palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation being the biggest drag on the index. The stock fell nearly 3%. Indonesian shares pared early losses to tick up due to a rally in energy stocks. Coal miner PT Bayan Resources TBK surged 19.6% and was set for its best session in over a year. Meanwhile, Singapore's benchmark index edged up 0.3% and was on track to rise for second straight session. Fed's rate cut is seen benefiting the city-state's industrial, real estate and consumer sectors, according to analysts at CMC Singapore Market. Industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd advanced 0.6%, while food processor Wilmar International Ltd rose 0.5%. Gains in Singapore's heavyweight banking stocks also aided the benchmark. Vietnam stocks rose 0.4%, buoyed by financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3207.46 3197.04 0.29 Bangkok 1594.11 1591.21 -0.08 Manila 7968.44 7991.19 -0.23 Jakarta 6285.798 6281.138 0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1576.32 1577.79 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 998.37 995.87 0.35 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3207.46 3068.76 4.48 Bangkok 1594.11 1563.88 1.67 Manila 7968.44 7,466.02 6.79 Jakarta 6285.798 6,194.50 1.48 Kuala Lumpur 1576.32 1690.58 -6.76 Ho Chi Minh 998.37 892.54 11.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)