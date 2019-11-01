SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on U.S.-China trade deal worries, weak data

* Indonesian inflation falls to 6-month low * Singapore's UOB slips on poor quarterly results * Philippine markets closed for holiday By Anushka Trivedi Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Friday on a report that China expressed doubts over signing of a long-term trade deal with the United States, while a raft of weak data in the region also dented sentiment. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Chinese officials told visitors to Beijing that it will not budge on the thorniest issues and is concerned about the risk that U.S. President Donald Trump could back out of the interim deal. This comes after the APEC meeting in Chile where leaders of both countries were supposed to sign an interim deal in mid-November was called off due to domestic turmoil. Meanwhile, recent manufacturing data for trade-reliant Asian economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have all disappointed. "We can yet again see that a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a critical component to keeping the lights on in the global economy," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.7%, pressured mostly by industrial stocks. The city-state has a sizable exposure to China. Conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd lost 1.2%. Singapore's third-biggest lender United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 1% to see worst session in a month after posting a drop in quarterly results and dragged the benchmark. Malaysia's main index slipped, with Public Bank Bhd shedding 2.4% and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd trading 0.4% lower. Indonesian shares inched lower. Data showed that October's annual inflation slowed more than expected to its lowest in six months, but stayed within central bank's comfort range. Automotive group Astra International Tbk PT was the top drag on the index as it fell about 2% after reporting a decline in nine-month net profit. Thai bourse slipped while data showed inflation rose 0.11% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month and undershooting expectations. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks gained 0.9%, while data showed manufacturing activity declined slightly in October compared to previous month. Philippine markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3227.4 3229.88 -0.08 Bangkok 1596.01 1601.49 -0.34 Jakarta 6211.137 6228.317 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1590.81 1597.98 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 1008.25 998.82 0.94 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3227.4 3068.76 5.17 Bangkok 1596.01 1563.88 2.05 Jakarta 6211.137 6,194.50 0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1590.81 1690.58 -5.90 Ho Chi Minh 1008.25 892.54 12.96 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)