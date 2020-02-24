SE Asia Stocks-Markets plumb fresh depths as virus spreads beyond China

* Coronavirus cases spike in Italy, South Korea * Malaysia falls to over 8-year low * Vietnam shares fall as much as 3% By Soumyajit Saha Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets tumbled on Monday as a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy stoked fears of a global pandemic, while Malaysia plunged to a more than eight-year low amid political turmoil. The selldown cut across currencies, bonds and equities as investors sought to isolate their assets from the gathering storm. Markets in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia posted their biggest intraday drops in a month. "Markets have been pretty spooked by the secondary infections that they've seen outside of China ... truly the notion of China sneezing and everyone catching a cold, that becomes a real fright for anyone watching this," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "The sheer explosion of the rate in (South) Korea has been quite frightening ... there's a sobering realisation that this could really impact hard and fast". South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level as it reported the total number of infected patients hitting 763, while Italy sealed off some of its worst affected towns in its fight to contain what has become the biggest coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Indonesia stocks hit more than nine-month lows, while the rupiah, which had so far been relatively isolated from virus worries due to the country's economic independence from China, was hammered - dropping 1%. Thai shares fell to an over three-year low as losses in the banking and industrial sectors dragged on the benchmark index. Vietnam shares dropped over 3%, hurt by the banking and real estate sectors. Consumer and banking stocks weighed on the Malaysian index , with heavyweights Public Bank and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd dropping 3.3% and 2.6% respectively. On Sunday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party and other groups held surprise talks on forming a new government that would exclude his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim. "There's some local drama on top of global fears (in Malaysia). There's every reason to sell and no reason to buy," Varathan added. Philippine stocks dropped over 2.4% on losses across all sectors, with real estate and banking stocks weighing the most on the benchmark. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0453 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3150.93 3181.03 -0.95 Bangkok 1461.1 1495.09 -2.27 Manila 7185.67 7369.78 -2.50 Jakarta 5818.626 5882.255 -1.08 Kuala Lumpur 1492.26 1531.2 -2.54 Ho Chi Minh 908.36 933.09 -2.65 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3150.93 3222.83 -2.23 Bangkok 1461.1 1579.84 -7.52 Manila 7185.67 7,815.26 -8.06 Jakarta 5818.626 6,299.54 -7.63 Kuala Lumpur 1492.26 1588.76 -6.07 Ho Chi Minh 908.36 960.99 -5.48 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)