April 9, 2020

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets track Wall Street rise on hopes of pandemic peaking

Arundhati Dutta

    * Expected oil output cut boosts Thai energy stocks
    * Vietnam up for seventh session
    * Indonesia sole loser, Philippines market on holiday

    April 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Thursday, tracking an upbeat session on Wall Street, as hopes
for the coronavirus outbreak nearing its peak rose, while
expectations of a cut in oil output pushed the energy-heavy Thai
index higher. 
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday the state's
 efforts at social distancing are working to get the pandemic
under control, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he would
like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang".

    The Trump administration continued to push for an additional
$250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S.
businesses, also aiding sentiment.
    The Thai index gained most in the region, adding
nearly 2.1%. Energy stocks rose in tandem with crude futures on
expectations that the world's largest oil producers would agree
to cut production at a meeting later in the day.
    Index heavyweights, PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and
Production PCL added as much as 3.5% and 3.3%,
respectively. 
    Singaporean stocks advanced as much as 2.2% in early
trade, with heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd
 and DBS Group Holdings Ltd adding up to 2%
and 2.9%, respectively. 
    Vietnamese equities were up for a seventh straight
session and hit their highest in four weeks, led by gains among
consumer stocks. 
    On the downside, Indonesian stocks slumped as much
as 1.4% and were set to fall for a third straight day. 
    Financials were the top drag on the index, with PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk  and PT Bank Negara Indonesia
(Persero) Tbk losing 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively. 
    The drop came ahead of a long weekend for most markets on
account of Good Friday, according to analysts.
    "I think it's because today is the last trading day before
holiday tomorrow. Investors tend to reduce equity positions
before long weekends," said Hariyanto Wijaya, head of equity
research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia. 
    Philippine markets were closed for a holiday. 
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0330 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                             
  Change on the day                                         
  Market               Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                     close        
  Singapore            2,577.33      2,539.44     1.49
  Bangkok              1,226.27      1,205.77     1.70
  Jakarta              4,580.871     4,626.695    -0.99
  Kuala Lumpur         1,367.58      1,361.39     0.45
 Ho Chi Minh           756.2         748.02       1.09
                                                  
  Change so far in                                
 2020                                             
  Market               Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore            2,577.33      3,222.83     -20.03
  Bangkok              1,226.27      1,579.84     -22.38
  Jakarta              4,580.871     6,299.54     -27.28
  Kuala Lumpur         1,367.58      1,588.76     -13.92
  Ho Chi Minh          756.2         960.99       -21.31
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; 
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
